Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Colossus Resources Corp. (TSXV: CLUS) ("Colossus" or the "Company") announces the resignation of board member, George Heras. Colossus would like to thank George for his contributions to the Company's Board of Directors and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

ABOUT COLOSSUS RESOURCES CORP

Colossus Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery, and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in the Americas.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Charalambos (Harry) Katevatis

President CEO

https://colossusresources.com/about/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events or developments that Colossus Resources expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Colossus Resources believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142900