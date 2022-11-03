Anzeige
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies awarded for its innovative ingredient Isonaturane 12 at the In-Cosmetics Asia trade show

Global Bioenergiesawardedfor its innovative ingredient Isonaturane 12 at the In-Cosmetics Asia trade show

Bangkok, Thailand, 3November 2022 - Isonaturane 12, the world's first biosourcedisododecane created and marketed by Global Bioenergies, yesterday received the SILVER Award at the prestigious In-Cosmetics Asia trade show.

In-Cosmetics Asia is the Asian edition of the world's largest cosmetic ingredients trade show, welcoming exhibitors and visitors from over 70 countries and showcasing the sector's latest innovations at the very centre of the region.

During this event, an international jury of independent experts from the cosmetics industry recognises the leading innovations in the field of cosmetic ingredients. Global Bioenergies was today honoured with the SILVER Award for its Isonaturane 12, the world's first 100% naturally sourced isododecane, paving the way for naturalness in longwear make-up. Isododecane is also used in very large volumes in the skincare, haircare and toiletries segments.

Daphne Galvez, Commercial Director, said: "This award recognises Global Bioenergies' major innovation in the field of cosmetic ingredients and increases its visibility in a new key region. Our innovation generates incoming calls from prospects located in all regions of the world; it shows the universal appetite for naturalness in cosmetics."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies
Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES



invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)

PRESS RELATIONS



Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com)



Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com (mailto:ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com)

Attachment

  • Global Bioenergies awarded for its innovative ingredient Isonaturane 12 at the In-Cosmetics Asia trade show (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7af2790b-fcf7-4767-bebd-2cd5728094cf)

