Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPP9 ISIN: BMG4600H1198 Ticker-Symbol: HVP0 
Tradegate
01.11.22
16:01 Uhr
0,850 Euro
+0,005
+0,59 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7950,85009:09
0,8050,87509:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CYBEROPTICS
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION54,500,00 %
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD0,850+0,59 %
STONEMOR INC3,500+0,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.