Das Instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2022

The instrument HVP0 BMG4600H1198 HOPSON DEV. (PB/L) HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2022



Das Instrument 3V8 US86184W1062 STONEMOR INC. B DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2022

The instrument 3V8 US86184W1062 STONEMOR INC. B DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2022



Das Instrument CYE US2325171021 CYBEROPTICS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2022

The instrument CYE US2325171021 CYBEROPTICS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2022

