Praxis Tech Ltd.: Praxis Tech Announces New Features & Updates to Enhance Current Offering

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd announces extensive new and improved features to its product offering with enhanced Verification and Bulk Action features.





Praxis Tech Ltd, a Financial Technology Software company, empowers online businesses to achieve sustainable growth through seamless online payment solutions. Offering its services around the globe, Praxis has announced multiple releases of new features on their platform. In a continuous effort to improve the world of online payments, Praxis aims to cater to all business needs spanning a range of industries, with new feature releases on a bi-weekly basis.

Praxis' latest features announcements include a bulk action feature, improved verification feature, multiple selection of customer profiles, new currencies and countries added to the Praxis dashboard.

One of the most desired features is the Verification Feature - created with the merchant and clients safety in mind. The verification Feature allows merchants to be informed of transactions that need to be 'verified' and managed with the correct information regarding a specific transaction. This ensures no discrepancies between the CRM, PSP and Praxis dashboard. Such discrepancies can be common within online deposits, and this feature acts as a safety net to keep track of all mismatched transactions. The verification feature is continuously being worked on to add more safety and control for merchants.

The 'Bulk Action' feature release ensures merchants minimize time spent analyzing transactions in 'Pending' status, due to a delay in receiving the final notification status from a Payment Solution. Instead of having to manually check each transaction individually, up to 20 transactions at a time can now be selected and checked in bulk.

The gateway setup on the Praxis Back Office allows merchants to have full control over where, when and how payments are taken through each payment solution gateway. 'Profiles' can be given to customers, for example, VIP clients or clients from specific locations. Praxis' new feature allows merchants to add multiple profiles to the gateway's filter currencies, to allow for a simpler setup and to avoid unnecessary clutter on gateway settings.

Praxis' new features allow for easier management of payments. In addition, Praxis has added new currencies and countries to their dashboard. Five new currencies were added, as well as two new countries, enabling merchants to expand into new markets.

"Our features are always driven by our merchant's needs. At the end of the day we have to listen to our clients in order to serve them in the best way possible. Our dedication to improve our product is ongoing and we're always ready to embrace it. I'm really excited about additional features we're currently working on. We've just added some incredible new Payment Methods for LATAM and can't wait to see how it fits into our ecosystem," said Founder and CEO, Amit Klatchko

If you want to keep up with the new features Praxis has to offer or learn more about their payment solutions, visit their website at www.praxis.tech .

