Half-day event on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 features 7 SmartBear speakers presenting on innovation and product roadmaps amidst changing market conditions

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, is hosting an in-person event for UK customers in London on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. SmartBear experts will share how the company is adapting to market conditions as well as provide product-specific tips, tricks, and plans. SmartBear recently brought customers together from around the world virtually in September for an online version of the event and hosted customers at its headquarters in Somerville, Massachusetts in October.

WHAT: SmartBear Connect 2022 London

WHEN: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 1:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. GMT

WHERE: Wallacespace Spitalfields, 15 Artillery Ln, London E1 7HA, United Kingdom

"We are thrilled to be bringing the SmartBear community of development teams, partners, customers, and industry experts from the UK together in-person for the first time," said Darin Welfare, Senior Vice President, International Sales Channel at SmartBear. "Our full line up of speakers are eager to share the latest in our product roadmaps for our popular tools, giving developers visibility into identifying, understanding, and solving the complex issues they are challenged with every day."

SmartBear speakers include: Anthony Bryce, VP of Product Management, Bugsnag; Justin Collier, Sr. Director, Product Management, API; Frank Kilcommins, API Technical Evangelist; Ivan Diaz, Solutions Engineer Manager; Damien Walsh, Director of Solutions Engineering, Milan Verma, Solutions Architect; and Darin Welfare.

Topics on the agenda are making your next release your best release, customer trends, in-depth product sessions, the SmartBear Advantage, and more. The event concludes with a product showcase, happy hour, and networking.

SmartBear recently announced it will be unveiling an office expansion in Bath, among other locations, to bolster company culture and collaboration for its employees. The company also announced Nikki Morcom as the new VP, Global Talent Acquisition Culture, based in the UK, who is driving global hiring with a focus on diversity talent.

To register to attend the free event in London, go to: https://smartbear.com/connect/london-2022/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005410/en/

Contacts:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com