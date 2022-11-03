LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Senior Independent Director Appointment

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

3 November 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Senior Independent Director Appointment

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Robert Lusardi has been appointed Senior Independent Director with effect from today. Robert has been an independent Non-Executive Director since 8 July 2016. He is the Chair of the Investment Committee and is also a member of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Robert will take over as the Senior Independent Director from Simon Fraser who has served as Senior Independent Director since 30 April 2014. Simon has stepped down from the role as he approaches nine years' of service as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. It is expected that Simon will not stand for re-election at the Company's AGM in 2023.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:05 GMT on 3 November 2022.

