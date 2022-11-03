JOYclub.com satisfies UK's deepest desires with national market entry

With more than 4.6 million members, JOYclub.com , Europe's biggest sex positive platform, splashes into the UK market

, biggest sex positive platform, splashes into the UK market Post pandemic, the UK audience is thirsty for a place to explore, connect, meet and play

Sex positive, diverse, and inclusive events find a new home for the first time under one umbrella in the United Kingdom

London, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYclub, Europe's biggest sex positive, inclusive community is thrusting into the United Kingdom this week. Beginning with a large out of home advertising campaign across London, co-hosted events, and a large digital presence, JOYclub brings the UK audience what it really wants: a place to explore their kinky side, connect in a safe, respectful place, meet new people and play out their wildest desires.

"As we expand into the global market, the UK was the obvious next step. Demand is very high here for safe, inclusive spaces to explore one's sexuality. Of all of Europe, the UK is most aligned with Berlin's culture of clubs, parties and events, with a very vibrant and thriving sex positive kink culture. Where better for singles and couples than JOYclub.com?

Unlike other well-known brands in the market, who feel exclusive, for "insiders", or only for the "rich and beautiful people," JOYclub is unique. Whatever your sexuality, your orientation, your preferences, or where you are in your sexual journey, JOYclub is a home for everyone." Ingmar Ackermann, CEO.

Post pandemic, people are hungry for a "real" good time

"During the pandemic, sex positive culture turned online. People felt safe to explore and experiment there. We saw a huge upsurge in visits to our site and responded with a range of erotic online workshops, meet-ups and livestream features. Now, people want to get out from behind the screen and back into the real world. They want fun: kinky clubs, events, private sex parties and erotic online events. And they want a space that's real: real bodies, real profiles and people, and where the events they attend are inclusive and diverse. No matter a person's experience level, or where they are on the kink continuum, they'll find a home at JOYclub.com" says Stephan Strehlow, Chief Marketing Officer, on JOYclub's motivation to expand into the UK.

Bringing together thrill seekers, event organisers, and parties into one safe space for the first time

JOYclub is also unique in the UK sex space. "We offer a holistic kink community, bringing together pleasure seekers with event organisers, sex party hosts, sex positive educators, and content creators. We've watched micro sexual movements open up to a wider sexual revolution across the world and we provide a home for this revolution," CEO, Ingmar Ackermann

Featured in a wide variety of publications, including Cosmopolitan, GQ, Vice, and Der Spiegel, UK audiences can get to know JOYclub's platform and explore, connect, meet and play at JOYclub.com .

About JOYclub

Founded in Leipzig in 2005, JOYclub.com is a community for sex positive people.

Well established, JOYclub has over 4.6 million happy members, over 2.000 new registrations per day, over 3.000 sex positive groups, more than 700 Livestreams per day, Europe's biggest kinky event calendar with more than 4.500 online and offline events per month.

JOYclub's unique features protects real members and creates a safe space for explicit content and communication: real member verification through authenticity check and age verification, a no-dick-pic filter, and a no-thanks-button keeps away undesired content. JOYclub is available for web and app ("JOYCE").

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936509/JOYclub.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joyclubcom-satisfies-uks-deepest-desires-with-national-market-entry-301666537.html