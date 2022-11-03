The Omani authorities aim to develop a 500 MW solar project in Ibri, in northwestern Oman, where other PV facilities are located. It will be commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2026.Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. (OPWP) has launched a tender to select independent power producers to build a 500 MW solar park. The Ibri III Solar IPP Project will be built in Ibri, a city in the governorate of Ad Dhahirah, in northwestern Oman. It will be commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2026. Interested developers have until Dec. 7 to submit their bids. The project is the fourth 500 MW solar plant to ...

