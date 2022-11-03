Axtria Inc.: Axtria Presents Two HEOR/RWE Studies at ISPOR Europe 2022

Research Findings Showcase How Different HEOR Modeling Methods Combined with RWD/RWE Are Taking the Industry's Conversations with the Payers to the Next Level

Vienna, Austria, Nov. 03, 2022conference that combine different modeling methods with the latest advanced analytics technologies. Both will highlight the clinical and economic benefits of anti-arrhythmic drugs (AADs) for treating atrial fibrillation (AFib) as well as glargine insulin for treating type 2 diabetes.

The poster findings underscore Axtria's work leading the evolution of advanced data analytics and intelligent software technology in the application of different real world evidence.

The first Axtria poster, Clinical and Economic Outcomes Associated with Use of Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs Versus Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), to be presented on Monday, November 7 at 15:00 (CET), utilizes a modeling approach called Rhythm Control to demonstrate the cost benefits of AADs compared to ablation as a treatment for AFib. The second Axtria poster, The Economic Value of Insulin Glargine 300 U/Ml (GLA-300) in People =18 Years of Age with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Value-Based Economic Model from a U.S. Payer Perspective, to be presented on Tuesday, November 8 at 15:00 (CET), uses another approach called prevalence-based value-based modeling to demonstrate the value and affordability of the insulin biosimilar glargine (Gla-300) over basal insulins for treating type 2 diabetes.

Axtria's two posters at ISPOR Europe 2022 follow research the company presented at ISPOR 2022 last May that showed the cost-lowering and therapeutic benefits of administering dronedarone versus other AAD drug combinations in treating AFib).

"With the evolution in new and advanced analytics and AI/ML models, overlaying and combining these models with the diversity of traditional RWE study approaches and an ever-growing range of clinical and patient data sets, the field of HEOR has never been in a better position to help all healthcare decisionmakers determine the most effective and cost-efficient drug therapies and treatment regimens for patients across multiple disease categories," said Won Chan Lee, Principal and Head, RWE/HEOR, Axtria. "We look forward to sharing the results of our work in integrated RWD/RWE analytics with the HEOR professional community at ISPOR Europe 2022 via our poster findings. We feel that our posters shed significant new light on what therapies show the best value and benefits in such diverse diseases and conditions as type 2 diabetes and AFib," added Lee.

To schedule a meeting with Axtria's HEOR team at ISPOR Europe 2022 and/or to learn more about Axtria's integrated RWE/HEOR analytics solutions, please click here.

