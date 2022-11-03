Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BONDS ISSUED BY CAVERION OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 NOVEMBER 2022 BONDS Caverion Oyj announced on 3 November 2022 that it has entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which North 3 Holdings Oy will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Caverion Oyj that are not held by Caverion Oyj or its subsidiaries. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers two bonds (CAVJ325023 and CAVJ027527) issued by Caverion Oyj to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other Instruments (rule 6.1.1. article d). Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other Instruments, rule 6.1.1. article d: the company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or its instruments which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260