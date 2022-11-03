Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 10:04
METAVERSE WORLD PREMIERES NEW REAL-TIME SOCCER GAME, 'META FOOTBALL'

Download the Game on Google Play, App Store and PC (via The Cube) Today

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- METAVERSE World, a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, launched a new 5v5 real-time 'META FOOTBALL' game. Gamers around the globe (except for China) can download this new title on Google Play, App Store as well as its own developed PC platform, The CUBE today.

META FOOTBALL

Built with Unreal Engine 4, 'META FOOTBALL' is a street-style game, which showcases fast-paced 5v5 matches with easy-to-use controls. Gamers can create a variety of in-depth field strategies utilizing a diverse team of skilled players.

Five players will be assigned to a team where they can choose the position of Forward, Defender, Midfielder and Goalkeeper at the start of each match. Teams will compete for glory by participating in a real-time matching mode per tiers in 'Division,' as well as 'Arena,' a unique PVP mode that rewards players as they win matches.

'META FOOTBALL' is now available on Google Play, App Store, and The Cube, a blockchain platform developed by METAVERSE World. The game will offer blockchain features in the future as part of progressive in-game updates.

METAVERSE World is a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, expanding its vision into the NFTs and Metaverse sector, and it has recently joined the Metaverse Standards Forum to contribute to bolster the Metaverse technology overall.

About METAVERSE World

Metaverse World is a subsidiary of Netmarble FNC, which achieved global success with 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross'. Metaverse World operates 'FNCY', a WEB 3 entertainment platform that brings together games, digital human, various forms of entertainment, digital contents(web-novel, web-toons), e-commerce, digital wallet and more. The FNCY mainnet developed with its cutting-edge technology is soon to be released.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933382/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metaverse-world-premieres-new-real-time-soccer-game-meta-football-301665763.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
