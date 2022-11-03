Signing a partnership agreement between Enjaz Payment Services Company and Thunes to Enable Instant International Transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjaz Payment Services Company (Enjaz), a leading Fintech company licensed by the Saudi Central Bank announced a partnership with Thunes, a global leader in cross-border payments. This agreement will help our customers in Saudi Arabia to make instant international transfers globally to bank accounts and digital wallets using Thunes payment network. The signing ceremony took place at the Seamless Conference held in Riyadh.

Enjaz is a leader in remittance technology, having developed a scalable self-service and digital infrastructure to complement its wide-reaching physical network, which addresses an evolving market and creates a fast, convenient, and cost-efficient remittance experience. Through its established partnerships with correspondent banks and MTOs, it allows customers to send money instantly to more than 200 countries.

Enjaz offers its customers the best customer experience through a variety of channels. Customers can perform their transactions through more than 150 Enjaz Centres operating in more than 60 cities, 200 self-service kiosks and 200 Point of Sales. Enjaz also offers a full digital journey for its customers through the Enjaz App with end-to-end digital onboarding and creation of Wallet. In addition, Enjaz offers Payment Card, utility bill payments and all of its channels supported by 8 languages and 24/7 Contact Center.

This partnership follows Thunes' announcement to expand its capabilities, intensifying local partnerships with MTOs such as e-wallets service providers and banks in KSA."

Expressing delight on the new partnership, Khalid Al Zain, Enjaz CEO said, "We are excited to see this collaboration go live, allowing customers to send money to any part of the world instantly and efficiently. In pursuit of our shared goal to provide a frictionless experience when moving money globally, we are committed to our customers in delivering the most innovative technology-led financial solutions."

"I am excited to kick off the partnership with Enjaz and support their innovative payment offering and product vision. By connecting Thunes' robust and extensive global payment network with Enjaz's digital capabilities, we are able to create a strong synergy that benefits the communities, connects people to their families, and provide a much-needed service to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia," said Simon Nelson, SVP for MENA at Thunes.

