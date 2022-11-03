ENEFIT GREEN AS: Enefit Green interim report for Q3 2022

In Q3 2022, Enefit Green group total revenues increased by 66% y-o-y to €60.3m and EBITDA was up by 28% y-o-y at €32.7m. During the quarter, the group earned net profit of €22.9m (€0.09 per share), which is 50% more than in Q3 2021.





Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the management Board of Enefit Green comments:

"Enefit Green will continue on a rapid growth course, because the only long-term solution to the energy crisis is a sufficient amount of renewable energy. Therefore, Enefit Green strives to reach additional investment decisions for more than 300 megawatts of new capacities before the end of this year.

In the third quarter, we invested nearly 80 million euros in renewable energy developments. We are building a total of seven new wind and solar farms in Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland. With these assets we will add 258 megawatts of production capacity to our home electricity markets in 2023, which will produce more than 700 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually. This amount covers the annual electricity consumption of more than 200 000 households.

During the quarter, Enefit Green's solar energy development portfolio in Estonia grew by 200 megawatts. For the first 35 megawatts, we want to reach an investment decision already in the second half of next year.

The production results of the quarter were most affected by the exceptionally low wind conditions and the thorough repairs carried out at the Iru CHP plant before the winter heating season. We also focused on the maintenance of wind turbines to assure availability during upcoming peak season of wind energy production."





Significant events

Cornerstones laid in four wind farm

Solar farm developments with up to 200MW capacity acquired

Signed new long term PPAs in Lithuania and Estonia with a total volume of 3.1TWh

Litigation regarding Purtse wind farm

Iru power station repair stoppage





Key figures

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Change % PRODUCTION VOLUMES Electricity, GWh 189 250 (61) (24)% Heat, GWh 84 123 (39) (32)% Pellets, th t 39 37 2 6% TOTAL REVENUES, m€ 60.3 36.4 23.9 66% Sales revenue, m€ 57.3 30.1 27.1 90% Renewable energy support and other income, m€ 3.0 6.3 (3.2) (52)% EBITDA, m€ 32.7 25.5 7.2 28% NET PROFIT, m€ 22.9 15.3 7.7 50% EPS, € (post-IPO number of shares) 0.09 0.06 0.03 50%





Sales revenue and other operating income

The group's electricity production in Q3 2022 was 189 GWh (a 24% decrease compared with 250 GWh in Q3 2021). The group's average implied captured electricity price including support was 205.1 €/MWh (Q3 2021: 115.8 €/MWh).

The most important revenue driver was growth in electricity prices in the Estonia price area of the Nord Pool (NP) power exchange, which increased the group's revenue by around €14.5m. The implied captured electricity prices of the group's Estonian production entities in the respective periods were 275.1 €/MWh and 133.2 €/MWh. The Q3 implied captured electricity prices of the group's Latvian and Lithuanian production entities were 362.1 €/MWh (Q3 2021: 129.7 €/MWh) and 87.6 €/MWh (Q3 2021: 79.2 €/MWh), respectively. On the Lithuanian market, during the third quarter we fully abandoned the previous revenue model, which was based on the national renewable energy support scheme with fixed electricity tariffs and replaced it with a combination of market prices and long-term PPAs.

Another factor that strongly affected revenue development was the quantity of electricity produced in Estonia, which decreased year on year due to less favourable wind conditions and a five-week outage at the Iru CHP.

Revenue growth was also supported by pellet sales, which grew by €6.7m as sales volume increased from 4k tonnes in Q3 2021 to 39k tonnes in Q3 2022. The sharp rise is attributable to differences in the timing of major pellet supplies during the reporting and the comparative period.

Heat energy production decreased by 32%, mainly due to an unplanned production interruption at the Iru CHP, while the price of heat sold increased by 23% year on year.

Renewable energy support and other income for Q3 2022 were strongly affected by a decrease in the renewable energy support received by the group's Estonian wind farms, which dropped by €2.0m year on year. Renewable energy support is linked to the quantity of energy produced and since quantity decreased, support received also declined. The renewable energy support received by the Iru CHP decreased by €0.5m year on year due to its five-week outage.

Renewable energy support received by the Polish wind farms dropped by €0.9m year on year. Due to high market prices, revenue generated exceeded the guaranteed price and consistent with local laws in such a situation the positive balance has to be repaid to the Polish state.





EBITDA and segmental breakdown

Group's EBITDA increased by 28% y-o-y to €32.7m in Q3 2022 driven mostly by the elevated electricity prices and differences in the timing of major pellet supplies. Increased variable costs, lower volume of wind energy production and to a lesser extent the increase in fixed costs and the unplanned maintenance stoppage at Iru had a negative impact on the EBITDA.

Variable costs have increased by €6.2m, which is largely driven by increased purchasing prices of biomass and electricity. In addition, variable costs increased in connection with the sale of inventories in the Solar energy segment due to the exit from the provision of turnkey solar solutions.

Group's fixed expenses increased by 15% or €1.2m driven by payroll, research and consulting expenses.

Based on total revenues and EBITDA for Q3 2022, the group's largest segment is Wind energy which accounted for 53% of total revenues and 72% of EBITDA. The Cogeneration segment contributed 34% to total revenues and 29% to EBITDA. The smallest reportable segment is Solar energy, which accounted for 12% of total revenues and 5% of EBITDA.

Among reportable segments, the strongest EBITDA growth was delivered by Wind energy and Cogeneration as they benefited the most from higher market prices of electricity.





Net profit

The group's net profit increased 50% compared to Q3 2021, amounting to €22.9m for the reporting period. The most significant positive contribution came from high market prices of electricity, to some extent also from lower net finance costs and corporate income tax expense.





Capital Expenditures

The group's Q3 capital expenditures grew by €71.6m year on year, rising to €79.7m. Growth resulted from development investments, which extended to €78.9m. Out of the total, €33.5m was invested in the construction of three wind farms: €19.2m in the Šilale 2 wind farm, €8.7m in the Akmene wind farm and €5.6m in the Tolpanvaara wind farm. In addition, Enefit Green acquired the Tootsi wind farm development from Eesti Energia for €26.9m. The largest expenditures on solar power were investments of €2.7m in the execution phase of the Purtse solar farm and €2.9m in the Zambrow solar farm. Additionally, Enefit Green AS acquired Rääbiste Põllud OÜ (which has been renamed Enefit Green Solar OÜ) for €6.6m, which is developing two large solar farms in Western Estonia. Base investments amounted to €0.9m in Q3 2022 compared with €0.2m in the same period last year and were mainly made in the cogeneration plants to ensure their availability during the upcoming heating period.





Condensed consolidated interim income statement

€ thousand Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 Revenue 57,254 30,133 156,900 93,655 Renewable energy support and other income 3,011 6,257 17,363 21,143 Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 2,028 3702 4,607 (2,240) Raw materials, consumables and services used (24,969) (11,097) (55,468) (30,189) Payroll expenses (2,029) (1,626)) (6,641) (4,932) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (9,637) (9,467) (28,930) (28,592) Other operating expenses (2,574) (1,867)) (7,721) (5,549) OPERATING PROFIT 23,084 16,037 80,110 43,296 Finance income 817 1 1,703 145 Finance costs (1,072) (516) (2,261) (2,091) Net finance costs (255) (515) (558) (1,946) Profit (loss) from associates under the equity method 120 46 687 10 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 22,949 15 567 80,239 41,360 Corporate income tax expense - (308) (5,441) (1,069) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 22,949 15,259 74,798 40,291 Basic and diluted earnings per share Weighted average number of shares, thousand 264,276 78,163 264,276 29,519 Basic earnings per share, € 0.09 0.20 0.28 1.36 Diluted earnings per share, € 0.09 0.20 0.28 1.36 Basic earnings per share based on post-IPO number of shares Post-IPO number of shares, thousand 264,276 264,276 264,276 264,276 Basic earnings per share, € 0.09 0.06 0.28 0.15





Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€ thousand 30 Sep 2022 31 Dec 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 714,715 612,503 Intangible assets 72,550 68,239 Right-of-use assets 4,225 2,750 Prepayments 18,798 20,710 Deferred tax assets 734 442 Investments in associates 479 578 Derivative financial instruments 11,519 - Long-term receivables 40 78 Total non-current assets 823,060 705,300 Current assets Inventories 15,343 9,529 Trade and other receivables and prepayments 22,250 22,373 Cash and cash equivalents 163,711 80,454 Derivative financial instruments 2,198 - Total current assets 203,502 112,356 Total assets 1,026,562 817,656





€ thousand 30 Sep 2022 31 Dec 2021 EQUITY Equity and reserves attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 264,276 264,276 Share premium 60,351 60,351 Statutory capital reserve 3,259 479 Other reserves 165,510 151,793 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,645) (965) Retained earnings 189,785 157,673 Total equity 681,536 633,607 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 249,716 93,884 Government grants 7,209 7,458 Non-derivative contract liability 23,207 23,207 Deferred tax liabilities 12,355 12,568 Other non-current liabilities 3,000 3,000 Provisions 11 13 Total non-current liabilities 295,498 140,130 Current liabilities Borrowings 29,733 29,572 Trade and other payables 19,769 14,291 Provisions 26 56 Derivative financial instruments - - Total current liabilities 49,528 43,919 Total liabilities 345,026 184,049 Total equity and liabilities 1,026,562 817,656





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.

