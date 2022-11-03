Worcester, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - SideChannel (OTCQB: SDCH), today announced that Brian Haugli, CEO, and Ryan Polk, CFO will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in New York City at the Sheraton Times Square. Management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 2:00 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HlM6VpcPQICKD4sGpNNmbQ

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

About SideChannel

SideChannel (OTCQB: SDCH) is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime, in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multi-layered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

Investor Relations:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142815