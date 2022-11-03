Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced that Clay Crolius, CFO and Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer will attend the Q4 Investor Summit live in New York City at the Sheraton Times Square. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 14th, 2022

Presentation: November 14th at 12:30 P.M. ET

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7DKQyLaQSAqfwlaoDB6mcw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Complimentary Investor Registration

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States- including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our phones and accessories connect workers with voice, data and workflow applications in two end markets: industrial enterprise and public sector. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are sold through distributors in North America, South America and Europe. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Investor Relations:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

www.sonimtech.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place in-person and virtually, featuring 50+ companies and over 300 investors comprised of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

