Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's KB Industries Praised by Scrap Tire News for its Flexi-Pave Installation for Thoroughbred Horses

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK: AWSL) is once again being applauded for its ever-increasing demand for its proprietary Flexi®-Pave by the industry's leading publication. 'Scrap Tire News'.

Scrap Tire News stated, 'Improving safety and health conditions is a constant concern for stable owners! Consequently, stable owners evaluated solutions that are critical and could affect the well-being of the horses. Flexi®-Paveunique features with its superior surface, proved to provide multiple benefits to the horses and owners, including water drainage with storm water conveyance and management. Flexi®-Pave provides ease of cleaning and washing down to maintain the highest level of sanitization, at the same time reducing the potential hazards of contaminants draining into the aquifer."

About Scrap Tire News

www.scraptiremews.com A leading publication in an industry that 'Google' defines as; The recycling industry, an economic engine, one that benefits mankind through a $100 Billion industry that employs over 500,000 people in the USA.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

