Secure-IC, the rising leader, and the unique global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, announces today the acquisition of Silex Insight's security business. Silex Insight is a leading provider for flexible and scalable security IP cores solutions which perfectly complement Secure-IC's portfolio. All the current and new customers will benefit from this acquisition as they will always retain top-notch security and performance. As of today, Secure-IC will now offer the largest portfolio of embedded security solutions to the market.

This acquisition will simplify development, accelerate time-to-market, and help device makers and OEMs to make products future-proof when it comes to security. All customers will be able to take advantage of the most advanced integrated security platform available today, including lifecycle management.

Secure-IC has been providing the market, for over a decade, with its protection technologies, namely the SecuryzrTM integrated Security Services Platform (iSSP). This enables its customers and partners to secure and manage their fleet of devices from the cloud and be provided with added-value security services, as well as compliance to standards.

"The combination of Secure-IC and Silex Insight is going to bring a unique high assurance security level to the market. Our mission is to provide our customers with solutions which perfectly fit their requirements, and offer outstanding quality, so that it is easy to implement right through to tape-out and beyond", said Hassan Triqui, CEO of Secure-IC.

"By handing over our security business to Secure-IC, we are assured that the customers are in the best hands to help them design devices with the highest security standards. At the same time customers will be able to design solutions that are scalable and can be updated in the field", said Michel Van Maercke, CEO of Silex Insight.

This marks the start of an exciting new era for embedded security solutions, creating a global leader, ready to set the standards for current and future challenges, such as the post-quantum cryptography revolution.

Secure-IC

With presence and customers across 5 continents, Secure-IC is the rising leader and the only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects. Secure-IC provides Silicon-proven and cutting-edge protection technologies, integrated Secure Elements and security evaluation platforms to reach compliance with highest level of certification.

