Topcon Positioning Systems has committed to making two significant donations to TU Dublin, Ireland's first technological university, which will enhance students' experience with education on the latest digital construction methods. The announcement marks another step in the longstanding relationship between the two organizations.

As a designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions, Topcon has a unique opportunity to support the university with an initial equipment donation worth €1.5 million in market value, which will be continually updated with the latest technology available. This approach is part of what Topcon terms its "Learn-Apply-Build" (LAB) initiative, helping universities keep pace with the rapid changes in advanced technologies for hands-on training, equipping students with knowledge of the most current construction and geopositioning tools as they enter the workforce.

Additionally, Topcon has committed to be a TU Dublin Cornerstone Donor, providing a philanthropic donation of €500,000 over a period of five years. This funding will support the development of a new Design Construct Centre at TU Dublin's Broombridge site in Cabra, which will be a National Centre of Excellence for construction, engineering, and architectural education, and expand the university's footprint in the Dublin 7 area.

The donation also includes two fully funded, four-year scholarships to the university, and the relationship will see students given the opportunity to take part in internships across the globe in Topcon locations.

Current estimations predict that the Irish construction sector will employ only 78,000 workers by 2025, but with the Irish government's ambitious National Development Plan requiring 180,000 construction workers1, a boost to the sector's workforce is imperative. Topcon's partnership with TU Dublin aims to address not only Ireland's skills gap, but also strengthen the pipeline of highly skilled workers entering the sector across Europe.

To mark this philanthropic support, a visit to the Broombridge site was recently made by Topcon representatives. The group met with TU Dublin staff and students to see first-hand how valuable the investment will be for their education and future careers.

Topcon is driving digitalization and automation in the construction industry, with its advanced positioning technologies and digital construction workflows improving productivity and profitability on projects internationally.

Ivan Di Federico, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Topcon Positioning Systems, said, "It is with great pride that we are able to enhance our relationship with TU Dublin and support the future of the construction industry. The university has historically provided Topcon with a fantastic pool of talent and many alumni now occupy senior positions throughout the business. We are excited to be able to provide the students with the latest technology to advance their education and support the next generation as they prepare to enter the workforce. It's only by investing in the future that we can ensure continued success for a sector that supports the development and growth of the world around us."

President of TU Dublin, Professor David FitzPatrick, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Topcon to our campus at Grangegorman today as we announce another phase of their extraordinary and ongoing support of the university. Responding to the needs of the sector, TU Dublin is developing the Design and Construct Centre for collaborative, multidisciplinary education that will drive growth and performance in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries, through the development and deployment of talent and technology. Topcon's incredible generosity will accelerate our vision to deliver first-class learning for students across all levels and disciplines from apprenticeships to PhDs, as well as providing education and research facilities that will be critical to the next generation of graduates."

Video of the event is available here vimeo.com/762826893/93da806114. For more information about Topcon, visit www.topconpositioning.com.

For more information about TU Dublin, visit www.tudublin.ie.

About Topcon Positioning Group

Topcon Positioning Group, always one step ahead in technology and customer benefits, is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Group is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook). Its European head office is in Capelle a/d IJssel, the Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732).

We are TU Dublin

Deeply embedded in our region, TU Dublin has campuses in Dublin City Centre, in Blanchardstown and in Tallaght, and, through our major infrastructural development plan, we are currently investing over €500 million in new, state-of-the-art, technology-enabled facilities to enhance our students' experience.

A leader in STEM disciplines, TU Dublin also supports the largest cohorts of students of business, media, culinary arts, and the creative and performing arts. We are passionate about life-long learning, and as the largest provider of part-time education, we make an important contribution to the economic life of Ireland, enabling capacity building for the future.

Our distinguished researchers and innovators are pioneers in science and technology discovery, play active roles in informing policy and standards; and contribute to the creative life of Ireland. Our award-winning technology transfer and business incubation activity has delivered over 400 new sustainable businesses with an economic value of almost €700 million.

With an international outlook, we welcome students and staff from around the world, while our strong international partnerships provide opportunities for student and staff exchange programmes, major cross-collaboration research projects, and employment opportunities. We are immensely proud of our network of 100,000+ TU Dublin graduates who are making their careers here in Ireland and in 70 countries worldwide.

Joining the ranks of exceptional technological universities around the world, TU Dublin is planning an exciting future... Infinite Possibilities. https://www.tudublin.ie/

