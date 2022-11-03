DJ Hardman & Co - Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): More upgrades from latest trading statement

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co - Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): More upgrades from latest trading statement 03-Nov-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

More upgrades from latest trading statement

Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives a summary of his findings from his report entitled "3Q'22 trading statement - yet another upgrade", explains the key driver behind the numbers, concerns around rate rises, what was said about the divisions and notes around risk.

Listen to the interview here:

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1478755 03-Nov-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1478755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)