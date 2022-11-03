Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial technology and consumer financing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Reykdal as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company.

Gord Reykdal has over 38 years' experience in consumer financial services as a Director, Founder, CEO and Chairman of a number of successful companies. As the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, Gord will be leading the Company's strategic plan, including capital projects, joint ventures, and potential M&A targets, while creating new and innovative financial programs for underserved and underserviced financial markets. Gord will report to the CEO and the Chairman of the Board.

"Gord's extensive background in business building and in the consumer financial services space will strengthen and expand our channel partnerships, strategic alliances, and M&A activities," said Remo Mancini, Chairman of the Board of Everyday People. "We believe Gord's leadership in the newly appointed role of Chief Strategy Officer will positively impact the Company and accelerate our growth trajectory in the short and long term."

"I am pleased to be joining the Everyday People management team as the Company continues to develop new ways to help everyday people through all phases of their lives," said Gord Reykdal, Chief Strategy Officer of Everyday People. "I believe the Company has a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing consumer finance industry."

Gord Reykdal was Co-Founder of Everyday People Financial Inc., a predecessor of the Company, and this is a new part of his lifelong journey in the financial services sector which first began when he was the Founder, Chairman and CEO of RTO Enterprises Inc. (now goeasy Ltd.) in 1990.

Gord serves as the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Iceland at Edmonton.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a financial technology and consumer financing company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, instant payments and the opportunity for homeownership. Through our technology driven ecosystem, our alternative and specialty credit financing programs offer credit and payment cards, prepaid card programs, homeownership facilitation, consumer lending, and payment management services. Our mission is to help our clients be their best financial selves and our goal is to offer the kinds of credit products and services that help everyday people add extraordinary value to their everyday lives. For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

For further information, please contact:

Barret Reykdal

Chief Executive Officer

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business, plans and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the filing statement of the Company dated July 27, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142850