Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) (FSE: 6ZF0) ("Apollo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the Red Cloud Financial Services 2022 Fall Mining Showcase, November 9th and 10th in Toronto, Ontario. Cathy Fitzgerald, Apollo's Vice President of Exploration and Development, will be presenting on November 10th at 11:40 a.m. ET and will be available to meet with shareholders and interested parties during this two-day event.

For more information or to register for the conference, please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/. A replay of the Apollo presentation will be available on Apollo's website at: https://apollosilver.com/events/.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

