PesoRama's 21 st store is under construction and is expected to open in December 2022

Located in a busy neighbourhood Power Center in San Marcos, situated approximately 20 minutes outside of Mexico City

Other anchor tenants in the Power Center include Walmart, Home Depot & Office Max

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, today announced that the Company's 21st store in Mexico is under construction. This new store is situated in the bustling Jardines de la Hacienda neighbourhood of San Marcos. This busy middle-class neighbourhood's premier shopping destination, Power Center San Marcos, offers a strong mix of retailers in an outdoor mall setting.

"After launching operations in 2019, we have targeted prominent neighbourhoods in Mexico City for our store locations as we continue to strengthen our brand awareness. The vibrant Jardines de la Hacienda neighbourhood in San Marcos fits our neighbourhood shopping model well, making this our 21st store location," said Erica Fattore, President & Chief Executive Officer of PesoRama. "The Power Center San Marcos is high traffic, easily accessible, and close to established major retailers, attracting customers who desire convenience, and consistency. Thank you to the entire team at PesoRama - we can't wait to celebrate the opening with you this December."

"We are excited that our 21st store is under construction and currently on track to open in the heart of the December holiday shopping season in Jardines de la Hacienda," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder & Executive Chairman of PesoRama. "Our strategy is uniquely meeting the needs of Mexico's growing middle class, offering an unmatched value proposition in the Mexican market. As we continue to significantly scale across the country, we can celebrate the success of our growth-oriented business model and the opportunity that the Mexican market presents."

The store is located at Av Chalma 281, Jardines de la Hacienda, Cuautitlán Izcalli CP 54720, and is expected to open in December 2022.





The Power Center San Marcos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5801/142848_80a682fc44fa2867_002full.jpg.





Aerial view of the Power Center San Marcos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5801/142848_80a682fc44fa2867_003full.jpg.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 20 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

