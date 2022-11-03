Big Tree Carbon Inc.: Big Tree Announces Focus on Biodiversity Resource Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Big Tree Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Big Tree") (TSXV:BIGT) wishes to announce the evolution of its Natural Asset Resource business from a Carbon Offset focus to include a new Biodiversity approach. As global markets establish the protocols to licence and market carbon offsets, the next phase of the Natural Asset Resource business is emerging through the development of protocols to value Biodiversity.

Capitalism is the only aspect of human nature which can move quickly enough to alter the ongoing impact of human consumption on the planet. In approximately 70 days the population will pass the 8 billion mark, with consumerism heavily impacting the harvesting, extraction and utilization of the remaining natural assets. In order to continue to extract and utilize earth's diminishing assets, we as a species have to establish a new partnership and enter into a new stage of Natural Resource development through the maintenance, regeneration and sustainability of natural resources for the continued benefit of life on earth. Biodiversity management is a new field of business which provides for the protection and preservation of global natural assets by maintaining the areas of the planet that remain relatively undisturbed by human activity. Biodiversity works as an offset or credit opportunity for companies who wish to impact the planet by allowing those companies to offset the impact by paying for the protection and preservation of other natural biodiversity assets.

From a recent Financial Post article dated Oct. 27, 2022 headlined "Require Biodiversity Information, businesses tell governments" (Marisa Coulton) Montreal - "Hundreds of businesses around the world made an unusual request Wednesday, asking governments to force them to disclose how their operations impact biodiversity. / Three hundred and thirty businesses from 52 countries signed the COP15 Business Statement for Mandatory Assessment and Disclosure in advance of the UN Biodiversity Conference, COP15, which will be held Dec. 7 to 19 in Montreal."

By having companies disclose the impact their operations have on biodiversity, a framework can be created for monetizing the preservation of biodiversity assets. A natural evolution of the capital markets is to understand and value the enhancement and protection of biodiversity. Big Tree proposes to focus on developing a framework to understand the true value of Nature in the sustainability of all species on earth.

Big Tree is the only public resource company with a majority board of directors representing an Indigenous culture of North America. Canada has substantial untouched Boreal Forest, a significant proportion of which lies within the traditional territories of the First Nations of Canada. Big Tree continues to work on fulfilling its role in the emerging Carbon Offset business and now announces the intention to expand into Biodiversity, something the executive team has been working on for over 36 months. Using its experience in the Carbon Offset business and its relationships with First Nations, Big Tree is well-positioned to develop a biodiversity business.

Big Tree has begun conversations with communities outside of Ontario and outside Canada to begin expanding the global Indigenous lead Biodiversity business. Underlining the success of the biodiversity business will be a partnership with Nature, backed and supported by global finance, to mark the highest future asset class on earth, global sustainability.

ABOUT BIG TREE CARBON INC.

Big Tree is a carbon sequestration natural resource developer and a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Big Tree has a portfolio of Forest Carbon projects under development namely the Lac Seul and Agoke projects - and several mineral exploration assets in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake, Ranger Lake, Dancing Man and Bridget Lake gold properties.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Big Tree Carbon Inc.

Christopher Angeconeb

President and C.E.O.

(807) 737-5353

christopherangeconeb@gmail.com

Ian Brodie-Brown

Director of Business Development

(416) 844-9969

bigtree007@icloud.com

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AurCrest undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Big Tree Carbon Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723667/Big-Tree-Announces-Focus-on-Biodiversity-Resource-Management