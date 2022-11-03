beqom, a cloud-based provider of total compensation and continuous performance management solutions, has been recognized as a Core Challenger in the 2022 Fosway Group 9-Grid for Talent People Success.

The Fosway 9-Grid is a multi-dimensional model used by organizations to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the talent people success systems market. Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst.

The report notes the strong growth in the HR technology market over the past year and that "The trend for employers to replace legacy talent management processes with more agile and effective approaches continues at pace. In the drive for more human-centered, more inclusive, more equitable, and more agile organizations, talent management has evolved and continues to evolve fast. Systems that work well as part of a wider ecosystem are critical for success as the solution landscape fragments and best of breed ecosystems proliferate."

The report defines vendors as either "suites" or "specialists." beqom was the only company to be recognized as a compensation specialist in the report. beqom first appeared on the Fosway 9-Grid in 2020, acknowledged for its track record of customer success and advocacy, and ability to perform in enterprise organizations.

"The financial wellbeing of employees is becoming a hot topic for employers as the cost-of-living rises," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "beqom's continued innovation in rewards and compensation is helping customers to adapt to these changing macro-economic pressures by enabling them to adopt more flexible reward strategies."

"beqom's cloud solution has enabled companies to adapt to changing workforce trends and macroeconomic conditions, with reward strategies that are flexible and personalized," says Tanya Jansen, beqom co-founder and CMO. "We appreciate that the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent People Success recognizes the importance of having a best of breed compensation management solution that can provide capabilities that traditional talent suites cannot."

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from the Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations.

Visit the Fosway website at https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/ for more information on Fosway Group's 9-Grid.

