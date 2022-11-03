ieso, a healthcare company pioneering digital therapeutics in mental health that improve patient access and outcomes, announced today that the UK Department of International Trade (DIT) has selected the company as one of the delegates to exhibit on the UK pavilion at HLTH 2022, a leading health innovation summit, held November 13-16 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

The DIT received a large number of applications and ieso was selected as part of the delegation showcasing UK excellence in digital health for an international audience. ieso is a data-driven digital mental health care company providing online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to the UK NHS for more than a decade. Born from more than 575,000 hours of its own de-identified therapy data, the company is now building AI-informed digital therapeutics for the UK and US markets that will raise the bar for engagement, outcome, and recovery.

"We're honored to be selected to join the UK Department of International Trade to at HLTH, one of the largest digital health conferences in the US," said Jodi Prohofsky, Ph.D., Chief Operations Officer (US), ieso. "As part of the UK delegation, we will showcase ieso's leading innovation in using AI and our unique dataset to crack the puzzle of how to get patients to engage in digital therapies and how to create experiences that emulate the level of engagement that therapists reach. We look forward to connecting and building key relationships at HLTH, as part of a global movement to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in healthcare."

"ieso is one of the most thought-provoking and leading voices in the digital mental healthcare industry," said Madhukar Bose, Deputy Head of Healthcare, Digital Health, UK Department of International Trade. "The company represents the best of UK innovation in healthcare, and we are delighted to invite them as part of our delegation this year, to network with key industry stakeholders across the HLTH ecosystem."

Contact events@iesohealth.com to meet with the team on-site. The DIT UK Pavilion is located on the HLTH tradeshow floor at Booth 1858, Kiosk 6.

About HLTH

HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem.

About ieso

ieso is a healthcare company pioneering digital therapeutics in mental health to improve patient access and outcomes. The company is developing a pipeline of AI-driven evidence-based mental health assessment tools and solutions to democratize access to mental health therapy at scale. ieso currently provides virtual care (telehealth) serving more than 20 million adults through the UK National Health Service (NHS). ieso's research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals including the Lancet and JAMA, shaping our understanding of scalable digital mental healthcare solutions. For more information, visit www.iesogroup.com. Connect with us on Twitter @iesogroup and LinkedIn.

