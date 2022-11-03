Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - In the latest record, Globiance has partnered with Inac Consulting to introduce the launchpad option to XDC DeFi Hackathon participants at https://xdc.devpost.com/. With this new development, Globiance also provides new strategies to increase Hackathon Prizes.

The prize for first place in the DEX innovation category increases to 15,500$ and additionally an entirely new Globiance Launchpad Prize of USD 2000 will be added. Therefore, Globiance and Inac Consulting invite all Blockchain Developers to participate and use this excellent opportunity to make their DeFi dreams a reality and tokenize and bring it to the market. During the Online Hackathon, people can join solo, with teams, or even find their new Dream Team.

The Hackathon continues until December 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET to build the dream DeFi project on XDC Network. Participating Teams can apply for Globiance XDC, Rapid Launch Initiative, which contains the following benefits:

Opportunity to continue building and bring it to the market. Globiance Exchange can list and get started on all XRC-20 projects quickly. Globiance can provide the support they need for the token launch. It doesn't matter if it is marketing, regulatory, or KYC support and more.

Globiance can take up the KYC process as a regulated exchange. The platform ensures that the users and transactions are checked/provided and that they can offer the product following AML. It includes many pairing options such as XDC, USDG, EURG, etc., with two listings right from the start - CEX & DEX.

In addition, first-place winners, depending on the category, will receive $15,500, second-place finishers will receive $7,000, 5 participants will receive $1,000 as honorable mentions, and the Launchpad prize winner will receive $2,000 in USDT. All prizes will be paid in XDC cryptocurrency.

About Globiance:

The company has established itself as a crypto platform in the digital space; started in 2018, Globiance is focusing on a long-term strategy to create a seamless FIAT-CRYPTO integration into daily life. Its mission is to help its customers to enable their financial freedom.

Globiance is situated in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Lithuania, Singapore, Switzerland, and more, opening shortly. It provides financial services for corporate and retail customers. The Globiance platform covers the exchange and trading of crypto and fiat currencies (SGD, EUR, HKD, GBP, USD, etc.), stablecoins in significant currencies, payment solutions, and worldwide transfers.

About Inac Consulting

Founded in Germany in March 2022. Providing growth and Developer services with focus on sustainability and decentralization. They have developed standardization and implemented innovations for Hackathons and developer interactions with market leading ideas.

Inac Consulting has been specialized and focused on developing and expanding the XDC Developer Community. That's why they have recently proposed the Europe initiative to the XDC Community up for voting until 15.th Nov,2022.

About XDC Network

The XDC Network is a Layer 1 EVM (Ethereum Virtual machine) compatible network, which means what runs on Ethereum will run on XDC Network. The enterprise-grade XDC Network is consistent with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards and can power many novel blockchain use cases.

Equipped with public and private states, the XDC Network was designed to meet the needs of enterprises concerned about information transparency and data privacy.

