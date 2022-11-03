Vantage continues to drive exponential growth in EMEA to meet unprecedented demand

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the delivery of three new facilities in Berlin and Frankfurt. In addition, the company will open a new German office in Raunheim to support the country's growth.

Berlin I and II Campuses

Vantage has opened the doors to a second data center on its 25-acre (10-hectare) Berlin I campus. The two-story, 130,000 square foot (12,000 square meter) facility offers 16MW of IT capacity to hyperscalers and large cloud providers. Once fully developed, the expanding campus will include four data centers totaling 56MW and 474,000 square feet (44,000 square meters).

Located only 20 kilometers from its Berlin I campus, Vantage has delivered the first data center on its Berlin II campus in Mittenwalde. A two-story facility with 16MW of IT capacity, this data center is part of a growing 12-acre (five-hectare) campus that will include two facilities totaling 32MW and 260,000 square feet (24,000 square meters) upon completion.

Combined, these two campuses will offer 88MW of capacity in this highly sought-after market.

Frankfurt II Campus

Adding to its existing presence in the largest European data center market, Vantage has completed the first data center on its Frankfurt II campus. The four-story facility is sited on seven acres (three hectares) in Raunheim and includes 350,000 square feet (33,000 square meters). The state-of-the-art data center accounts for 40MW of the campus' projected 56MW of total IT capacity. Vantage is also continuing to develop its first 55MW Frankfurt I campus, located in Offenbach, approximately 30 kilometers from Raunheim. Once fully developed, both campuses will offer customers a total of 111MW of IT capacity in the Frankfurt region.

"Vantage has experienced rapid growth over the past three years as we continue to construct world-class data center campuses across EMEA," said Antoine Boniface, president, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. "Since we first entered the market in 2020, we have been investing in the highly developed country of Germany, the financial powerhouse of the European Union and the most desired data center market anywhere in Europe due to its growing use of cloud computing, high-speed internet penetration and data sovereignty laws. We have taken critical steps to not only drive growth and development to meet the needs of our customers, but to build partnerships within local communities and create meaningful job opportunities for the local citizens."

Raunheim Office

To support Vantage's expanding operations throughout EMEA, the company will open a new business office in Raunheim. Conveniently located next to its Frankfurt II campus and the international airport, the office can accommodate up to 30 employees and will open later this month.

"The data center industry provides services that are indispensable for a digital and sustainable future," said Thomas Jühe, mayor, City of Raunheim. "The fact that Vantage Data Centers is now opening its administrative site in Raunheim, in addition to operating data centers and its committed energy partnership with the city, make us all the more pleased."

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.

