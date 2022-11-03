Triangle Life Ltd. ("Triangle Life"), a provider of life insurance products to high-net-worth ("HNW") individuals globally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triangle Life Insurance Co Ltd., today announced the appointment of Jon Hack as a non-executive Chairman to the board, succeeding Niall O'Hare, Triangle Life founder and CEO, who has served as Chairman since the inception of the organisation in 2020.

Hack brings a wide range of skills and experience in value creation in life insurance as well as in capital raising. He was a Founding Principal and Managing Director of Resolution Life, a global life insurance group focused on the acquisition and management of portfolios of life insurance policies. Prior to joining Resolution Life, Hack was Managing Director and Head of the European Financial Institutions Group at Lazard.

Jon Hack said: "Triangle Life is an excellent business with a clear purpose and a talented management team. Niall and the rest of the team have identified a significant market opportunity and have built the company needed to respond to this need. I look forward to taking on the role of Chairman, to help drive Triangle Life's success by delivering long term and reliable solutions for brokers and clients

Niall O'Hare said: "Jon's background and expertise, and everything he has brought to our business in the past few months as advisor to the Board, make him an obvious choice to take on the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Triangle Life. His deep experience in global life insurance and capital markets will help support our acceleration towards launch and our exciting growth prospects thereafter."

About Triangle Life

Triangle Life Insurance Co Ltd. is incorporated in Bermuda and is registered as a Class C insurer pursuant to the terms of the Insurance Act 1978 and related regulations. The company will provide a comprehensive range of tailored solutions to meet the ever-evolving complexities of HNW wealth succession.

