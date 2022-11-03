The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Électricité du Cambodge (EDC) have signed an agreement to develop 2 GW of solar in the Southeast Asian country. EDC will conduct a nationwide study to identify potential solar and storage projects for implementation up to 2030.The Asian Development Bank and Cambodia's national utility, EDC, have signed a transaction advisory services mandate to support the development of 2GW of solar power in Cambodia. EDC will conduct a nationwide study to identify potential solar projects for implementation from this year to 2030. The study will also identify opportunities ...

