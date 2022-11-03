Persistent Systems: Software AG and Persistent Announce Partnership to Deliver Innovative Industry Solutions for the Connected Enterprise

Launches Professional Services Center of Excellence to accelerate time to value

DARMSTADT, Germany and PUNE, India, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has announced a strategic partnership with Software AG, a leader in enterprise software for integration, IoT, and automation. Persistent will develop joint solutions to accelerate operational excellence by modernizing applications and processes as well as moving data more easily across enterprises to unlock value. The partnership will address the challenges and opportunities that business leaders face as they transform their organizations.





Enterprises are increasingly faced with the imperative to deliver exceptional customer experiences by integrating applications and data that are deployed on-premises, on the cloud, and via hybrid platforms. Insightful decision-making requires access to organizational and third-party data. In addition, there is increased demand for applications and processes to become more automated, productive, and intelligent.

As a leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, Persistent specializes in building customized industry solutions delivered in cooperation with an extensive partner ecosystem. Combined with Software AG's mission to provide digital products that simplify a connected world, this new partnership will enable clients to address these challenges as well as improve processes, better manage costs, and enable greater employee productivity.

Persistent and Software AG will partner on joint go-to-market activities, including the development of industry solutions and accelerators for Healthcare and Life Sciences; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance; and Telecommunications. The newly created Professional Services Center of Excellence, which will be powered by large talent base of Persistent-trained engineers, will bring the domain and technical strength needed to deliver these solutions to solve client business needs.

Persistent will leverage Software AG's products in its solution development around the following capabilities:

Extending API-led integration to modernize connectivity between systems, things, applications, and partners leveraging webMethods

Helping clients build and deploy scalable data pipelines and infrastructure using StreamSets

Expanding Persistent's software product and platform engineering expertise to smart industrial products with Cumulocity

Increasing client value in process consulting by applying ARIS in all automation opportunities

Enabling innovation in enterprise IT with Alfabet, a leader in enterprise architecture management, planning tools, and portfolio management software

Sanjay Brahmawar, Chief Executive Officer, Software AG:

"The challenges facing organizations are getting more complex than ever: whether that's managing distributed workforces, disrupted supply chains or myriad trade regulations. And it all has to be done against a backdrop of an unpredictable economy. These challenges won't completely go away, but what we can remove is some of the complexity of tackling them. We're looking forward to partnering with Persistent and its huge team of industry and solution experts, to help more customers to simplify their connected worlds."

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"Software AG's industry-leading products integrate applications, devices, data, and clouds to help businesses transform their technology core stack and grow through connected software solutions. Combined with Persistent's capabilities in Digital Engineering, extensive partner ecosystem, and deep domain knowledge, our partnership will help clients develop a broad enterprise integration strategy and derive valuable business insights from data through co-developed solutions incorporating Software AG's products."

About Software AG

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969 it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects "things" like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster. The company has more than 5,000 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €830 million. Its ambition is to exceed the €1 billion of organic revenue in 2023.

About Persistent

With over 22,000 employees located in 18 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. We work with the industry leaders including 14 of the 30 most innovative companies as identified by BCG, 80% of the largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare and software ecosystems. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top-and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

