IJJ Corporation Announce the Appointment of Two Boards of Directors Are Officially Corporate Officers

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC PINK:IJJP) Shareholder Update: Two Boards are officially appointed as Corporate Officers.

Updates:

Between October 22 and November 2, 2022, two of the four selected candidates are now voting corporate officers in IJJ Corporation.

The two Offices will both hold officer and director titles with responsibilities:

Officer Name Officer Title Director Positions Mr. David Adams, Jr.: Vice President of Business Relationship Public and Investor Relations Mr. Olumide Akinwande: Vice President of Information Technology Chief Technical Officer

Additional information on each Officer will be provided shortly.

We negotiated separate Management Consultant Agreements, terms and Conditions for each position, outlined the changes to the Articles of Incorporation, and additional resources before onboarding the new partners.

As a result, the Company onboarded two Corporate Officers on the Board of Directors, and The State of Wyoming's Resolution to amend the Article of Corporation will reflect the changes. Plus, in an 8K filing, a resumes summary will be provided, including any required filing by SEC.

In addition, the officer title Accountant Acquisition Office has been replaced with Vice President of Business Relationship.

The list of candidates for the following positions:

Chief Operation Officer (COO). Contracts Officer Administrator (COA). Vice President of Business Relationships (VPBR) Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Considering the officer positions, the COA is most like being eliminated. However, the COO position is a critical Office Position. We are waiting for changes in availability from the selected candidate before he can join the team.

GSA Federal Supply Schedule Update:

With the advent of Mr. Adams, we are adding additional positions and services to the Schedule. The proposal documents are under development, with the plan submittal date before the end of Mid November 2022 to reflect the changes.

In closing, the above information is for IJJP Shareholders and Market Makers.

In addition, we will resume posting on Twitter and LinkedIn and submit press releases providing News on material events, task projections, or any discoveries as they occur.

IJJ Corp: IJJ Corp is an ambitious, innovative company offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger within a private network designed to give access to investors, budget funding, and networking business services.

The Company intends to continue developing and integrating services and products to bring its clients the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services.

