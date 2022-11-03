MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Moneyline Sports Inc. Announces Partnership with Toronto Based Quarter4 Inc. To Empower Sports Bettors with Artificial Intelligence in New Mobile Betting App "BetWallet"

Bet Wallet, the first sportsbook aggregator App will be available for real money betting in select states over the coming months with most marque sportsbook brands within the US and Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Money Line Sports Inc., a gaming technology provider and digital media Company today announced that the Company has signed an agreement and partnered with Toronto based Quarter4 Inc. to complete development of Moneyline's mobile betting application Bet Wallet for launch in the US and Canada later this year.

Bet Wallet is the first sportsbook aggregator application allowing immediate access to all major sportsbook and betting services through one log-in and wallet. The Moneyline Bet Wallet is a Disruptive Platform that works with any licensed sportsbook and delivers sports betting content into one app - including live game streaming, live odds, betting alerts and historical data to help fans make better, betting choices.

Additional Features of the Bet Wallet application include:

Operator Agnostic: works with any sportsbook in the world; FanDuel, Draft Kings, BetmMGM, Caesars, BET365, 888, etc.

Customized Alerts: Alerts are customized based on user interest and prior betting data to provide relevant betting opportunities that extend beyond just odds.

Real-time Stats.

Captures user betting data: likes, betting habits, and preferences and uses this to apply data and analytics, create advanced user segmentation, targeted marketing, and ultimately drive revenue.

Quarter 4 Artificial intelligence and predictive analysis engine to guide users to better wager decisions

Multi-language Support.

The New Moneyline Sports and Quarter4 partnership will enable Quarter4's predictions, which enable users of Bet Wallet to bring sports betting content to life for the sports betting newbies and seasoned veterans through an automatically generated and validated deep learning neural network. Historical statistics of yesterday are combined with the big data of today to generate a predictive data point for every player and team in select college or professional sports. With up to 2 million predictions produced daily, and updated no less than every 15 minutes, the unbiased insights deliver an intimate viewpoint for the bettor and fan.

B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Moneyline Sports stated, "We are quite excited to have partnered with Quarter4 and their team on our Bet Wallet mobile application and adding their game changing AI and predictive analysis component before our planned launch. What Danijela and Kelly represent at Quarter4 technology aside, is a much needed and untapped demographic of female founders and audience within the igaming and sports sector".

"Being called the "Expedia of Sportsbetting", Bet Wallet brings every major sportsbook brand under one application, one log in, and one wallet, empowering the user with all the knowledge and best lines, odds and stats while streaming sports content to make an intelligent wager decision. We look forward to disrupting the traditional model of sportsbetting and media as we move forward within our sector as a public company and our exchange listing early next year", added Friedman

"When we first connected with the Moneyline Sports team, we realized that their vision was very future-forward and at the same time, very user-centric for the current betting market", stated Danijela Covic, CSO of Quarter4. "We pride ourselves on partnering with technologies that are progressive and applicable. It mirrors our own vision of building out the most advanced end-to-end bettor engagement platform in the space. With over 30 B2B contracts signed in less than a year, we are proving the validity of that vision."

As sports continue their tumultuous return during the pandemic to the new COVID norm, the MoneyLine Sports Bet Wallet sportsbook aggregator platform is betting that a less-transactional experience-using elements of live streaming, social gaming and seamless connection to the world's largest betting services will appeal more broadly to casual fans and serious sports bettors. MoneyLine Sports as a company doesn't seek to be another FanDuel or DraftKings, but through its flagship application Bet Wallet seeks to disrupt the sector by not competing with the giant brands of Sportsbooks and casinos, but by bringing them in as partners to create a social gamified experience.

See the application on our Youtube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rErvOjUk12A&ab_channel=BetWallet%E2%84%A2

ABOUT MONEYLINE SPORTS

Moneyline Sports Inc. (www.moneylinesports.ca) is a technology and marketing company that helps sports wagering and media clients drive customer acquisition, engagement and retention, through proprietary platforms, mobile applications and services. The Company's gaming platforms and online brands are focus built for real-time, content-specific viewing experiences across any end use device. Since inception, MONEYLINE SPORTS' mission is to provide sports fans and bettors an exceptional online experience through innovative and disruptive technologies for the regulated gaming sector. The Company is based in Ontario, Canada with US subsidiaries.

ABOUT QUARTER4

Quarter4 is a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that generates 3 million daily pregame and in game predictions for multiple professional and college sports. The easy-to-use sports technology delivers proprietary insights, related to team and player performance, via multiple delivery methods. Sportsbooks, data providers, media agencies, affiliates and virtual sports are empowered with betting content and analysis that is unique, personalized and non-biased. The data is available via robust API, custom dashboard and most recently, via embeddable products such as brackets, player affect simulators, injury impact and seeding probability widgets.

