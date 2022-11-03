Collaboration will offer local brokers and policyholders coverage for enterprises with up to EUR 1 billion in revenue

Corvus Insurance, the market-leading specialty insurance MGA offering Smart Commercial Insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced it has partnered with The Travelers Companies, Inc., an industry leader in personal, business, and specialty insurance, to back its Smart Cyber Insurance offering.

The venture will provide cyber insurance products and services to companies in continental Europe and follows the recent opening of the company's Frankfurt office, overseen by Oliver Delvos, Head of International at Corvus. Subject to regulatory approval, the European expansion of Corvus's Smart Cyber Insurance offering will initially be geared toward small- and medium-size enterprises and middle market businesses with annual revenues up to EUR 1 billion.

"Corvus is uniquely positioned in today's European market," said Madhu Tadikonda, CEO of Corvus Insurance. "We're thrilled to partner with Travelers to bring our transparent, data-driven, and expert approach to underwriting and risk mitigation to a new audience of brokers and policyholders."

This robust new offering will focus primarily on Germany and Austria, providing brokers and policyholders with localized and unmatched cyber insurance tools, along with the combined cyber underwriting expertise of both Corvus and Travelers. As part of its long-term growth strategy in Europe, Corvus will continue to expand its international business, opening additional offices across the continent.

About Corvus

Corvus Insurance is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Our market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance and Smart Tech E+O. Our digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation. Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the U.S., Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Current insurance program partners include AXIS Capital, Crum Forster, Hudson Insurance Group, certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London, R&Q Accredited, and SiriusPoint. Corvus Insurance, Corvus London Markets, and Corvus Germany are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC; Corvus Agency Limited; and Corvus Underwriting GmbH. All entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the U.S., in the UK, and Germany. For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com.

