Move comes as Ur24Technology prepares to launch its new, game-changing external catheter for men, women and infants at Medica 2022

Ur24Technology Inc., a privately held medical device company, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with DemeTECH Corporation a move that combines market-altering innovation with the power of leadership in surgical products production and a global distribution network.

The partnership comes as Ur24Technology prepares a full market launch of its revolutionary new external catheter at Medica 2022, one of the world's leading medical trade fairs, in Dusseldorf, Germany from Nov. 13-17. More than 4,200 companies will attend the event, which each year highlights innovative products for the healthcare industry.

"This partnership will be game-changing because it combines the strength of each company to deliver on the core mission we share to improve patient care through innovation, market-leading products and a distribution network that reaches 132 countries," said Landon Duval, CEO of Ur24Technology, Inc. "We're excited to join DemeTECH at Medica 2022 and showcase the only catheter of its kind in the world."

DemeTECH, based in Miami, Fla., is a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures, mesh and bone wax and the second largest manufacturer and distributor of N95 masks. Under the terms of the partnership, DemeTECH will manufacture Ur24Technology's new external catheters and have exclusive worldwide distribution rights and non-exclusive U.S. distribution right. Products will be dually branded to facilitate smooth distribution worldwide.

"DemeTECH is proud to partner with Ur24Technology and step into the future of catheter systems with a brand new, made-in-the-USA external catheter for use with adults and pediatrics," said DemeTECH President Luis Arguello Jr. "Featuring superior safety, heightened prevention of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), extended life, portability, ease-of-use and low cost, the Ur24 external catheter will improve patient outcomes by revolutionizing care."

Ur24Technology, Inc. is a privately held medical device company located in Southern California and founded in 2016 by Landon Duval. The new external catheter was originally created to save a friend suffering from prostate enlargement nocturia. Mr. Duval has researched, designed, and developed five different prototypes before his idea became a reality. The products perfectly fit the company's core mission: to improve patient care through innovation.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DemeTECH, is a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures, mesh and bone wax. DemeTECH strives to enhance doctor-patient relationships through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to the pursuance of cutting-edge technology and innovation. DemeTECH's N95 masks and dually branded external catheters are made in the USA with American materials.

