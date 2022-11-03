Label-Free Detection Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2440.45 Million by 2027, Globally, at 11.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Growth during this market is driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products, a growing number of drug discovery programs through academic-industrial partnerships, and thus the high sensitivity of label-free technologies.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Label-Free Detection Market" By Technology (Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-Layer Interferometry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, And Other Label-Free Detection Technologies), By Product & Service (Biosensor Chips, Microplates And Reagents & Kits), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), And Others), and By Geography.







As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Label-Free Detection Market size was valued at USD 1099.80 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2440.45 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Label-Free Detection Market Overview

The growing research and development activities within the field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology are driving the worldwide label-free detection techniques market. A surge in outsourcing pharmaceutical activities and R&D activities by academic institutions are together responsible for the high demand for label-free detection techniques. These techniques are in high demand as they effectively manage the complexity of multiple signaling pathways. Moreover, label-free detection techniques eliminate the utilization of auto fluorescent and spatial interference, boosting their adoption. Joint efforts by governments and private organizations to organize seminars and increase awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of using label-free detection techniques are expected to ensure the growth of the market.

In addition to the present, consistent efforts by companies to develop novel label-free detection techniques will further the expansion of the market. On the opposite hand, the high cost of instruments used for label-free detection will restrict the expansion of this market. A lack of knowledge and low awareness levels among end-users regarding the varied benefits of label-free detection techniques also will pose a challenge for the market's growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ambu, Cognionics, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, 3M, CONMED Corporation, Rhythmlink International, LLC, Leonhard Lang GmbH (Acquired By DCC PLC.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Compumedics Limited, G.Tec Medical Engineering GmbH, SOMNOmedics GmbH, NeuroSky, General Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Label-Free Detection Market On the basis of Technology, Product & Service, End User, and Geography.

Label-Free Detection Market, By Technology

Surface Plasmon Resonance



Bio-Layer Interferometry



Differential Scanning Calorimetry



Isothermal Titration Calorimetry



Other Label-Free Detection Technologies

Label-Free Detection Market, By Product & Service

Biosensor Chips



Microplates



Reagents & Kits

Label-Free Detection Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Academic & Research Institutes



Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Others

Label-Free Detection Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

