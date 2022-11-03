UK independent power producer Rezolv Energy has acquired the late-stage development rights to a 1,044 MW solar project in Arad county, Romania. The Eastern European country is preparing to roll out a contract-for-difference (CfD) scheme early next year to deploy 3.5 GW of solar and wind.UK-based Rezolv Energy has agreed to acquire a 1,044 MW solar project from Romanian developer Monsson. The project in Arad county, western Romania, is in a late-stage development phase. Rezolv Energy is now looking for technological solutions and debt financing options. It expects to start construction in the early ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de