Fintech Startup Recognized for Delivering Efficiencies in Bank's Global Markets Operations

DeepSee.ai, the creator and leading provider of Knowledge Process Automation (KPA), announced today that it has been inducted into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. The bank's Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging tech companies for their innovation, business value, and disruptive nature.

"DeepSee has helped us automate manual post-trade checks supporting complex derivatives trading into AI-powered business outcomes," said Tom Damico, Global Head of Equities Operations, JPMorgan Chase. "We're already seeing efficiencies in post-trade processing and reconciliations, with more efficient deal review timeframes and more importantly, reduced operational risk."

"We're extremely honored to accept this award from JPMorgan Chase," said Steve Shillingford, CEO of DeepSee. "We're solving some of the most complicated business problems for the world's most regulated firms by transforming complex data that is difficult to obtain, even harder to interpret, into meaningful intelligence and advantage for business executives. This business process orientation is giving operations executives accelerated returns on their drive to digital transformation, full control over their risk profiles, and complete visibility into what happened, what's happening, and what could happen in their businesses as they navigate an increasingly complex environment. The JPMorgan Chase team has been instrumental in helping to develop and expand this powerful platform."

KPA is a new category of business process automation and intelligence that leverages the very latest in machine learning technology to mine and refine all manner of complex data-structured, unstructured, or semi-structured-automating the results into real-time action, discovery, and risk reduction for the firm. Additionally, using our DeepGraph technology, all the data, the data about the data, and relationships across systems is maintained for visibility, auditability, and explainability, ensuring the observability and lineage of this automation meets their clients' requirements. KPA automates line-of-business problems leveraging the very latest innovations in semantic modeling, knowledge graphs, and natural language processing while solving the deployment, scalability, and availability issues that plague many AI and automation investments.

With DeepSee, line-of-business leaders can:

Solve a diverse set of manual, error-prone, and cost-heavy business problems Adapt to the new culture of a decentralized, hybrid-first workforce Prepare for the next crises or economic disruption

DeepSee's KPA applications bring an easy-to-use, cloud-agnostic approach to deliver measurable operational improvements and efficiencies. DeepSee solutions are designed to integrate and leverage its customers' existing systems and tools, and to work across an array of enterprise activities, from complex risk analysis to critical compliance steps in post-trade reconciliations.

In May 2021, DeepSee was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in its report Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technologies. This Gartner report recognizes five companies for interesting, new, and innovative products and services.

ABOUT DEEPSEE.AI

DeepSee.ai represents a new category of people-first automation solutions in the wake of frustration with the widespread failure of AI-powered productivity projects to deliver value. Knowledge Process Automation (KPA) is solving the most complex business problems for the world's most regulated industries. We take data that is difficult to obtain, hard to interpret, and refine it for ML-powered automation and AI-powered insights, giving operations executives accelerated returns on their drive to digital transformation and complete visibility into what happened, what's happening, and what could happen in their business.

