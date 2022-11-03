Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Russell Starr will be presenting on November 10th at 3:20 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Donna Yoshimatsu

416-722-2456

dyoshimatsu@trilliumgold.com

https://www.trilliumgold.com