Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGEL ISIN: NO0010816093 Ticker-Symbol: 1DP 
Tradegate
03.11.22
12:34 Uhr
3,320 Euro
-0,028
-0,84 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELKEM ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELKEM ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2983,34615:36
3,3123,33215:36
PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 14:46
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elkem Silicon: Elkem capacity expansion for high purity Biomedical Grade Silicones

LYON, France, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its brand-new state-of-the-art production site located in York, SC, USA. Elkem Silicones Advanced Specialties is a specialized facility for producing high purity biomedical grade silicone materials with class 8 clean room and packaging in class 7 clean rooms. Operations at this site are controlled under one quality management system that meets the requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and IPEC Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines meeting the MedTech and Pharma market requirements. Elkem's Silbione Biomedical products are supported by Master Access Files (MAF), and where applicable Drug Master Files (DMF), filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Elkem's investment in this highly specialized facility demonstrates our commitment to growing with our customers around the world in medical implantable and pharmaceutical applications. Serving as Elkem's global center of excellence for biomedical grade silicones, the company produces there medical grade liquid silicone rubber (LSR), high consistency rubber (HCR), high purity silicone gels, silicone adhesives and dispersions marketed under the Silbione Biomedical brand.

Silbione Biomedical range will also be presented at COMPAMED 2022 (Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 14th - 17th) at the Elkem booth 8b K16. Silbione products are supported by the relevant regulatory documentation. With the current changes in medical device regulations, Elkem's experts are able to provide personalized support to offer high quality silicone materials to meet the specific needs of their customers.

At this trade fair, Elkem will also be showcasing its Silbione range of medical grade silicones for healthcare applications including wound care, prosthetics, and medical devices. This year, we are also proud to launch Silbione RTV 4450 CLR at COMPAMED 2022 especially developed for biomedical electronics and diagnostics applications. Its specific properties (transparency, flexibility, dielectric strength, durability), support the manufacturing operations and efficient use of those advanced diagnostics and medical devices.

CONTACT:

Caroline MOINE
Business Development manager EMEA for Healthcare
+ (33) 6 27 83 62 80
caroline.moine@elkem.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17898/3660954/1648158.pdf

PR_Elkem_Medica_2022

https://news.cision.com/elkem-silicon/i/elkem-plant-2022,c3110281

elkem plant 2022

https://news.cision.com/elkem-silicon/i/miniaturized-endoscope-capsule2022,c3110282

miniaturized endoscope capsule2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elkem-capacity-expansion-for-high-purity-biomedical-grade-silicones-301667718.html

ELKEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.