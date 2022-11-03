The new app maximizes buyers' credit card loyalty points automatically through one simple pay system

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Card Blanch announces the launch of their new, unique platform that aims to simplify rewards shopping for consumers. With access through an app, users will be able to pay for any product and Card Blanch will automatically choose which credit card to use based on the maximum value to the customer.

"People do not need to carry all of their credit cards anymore," Founder and CEO Leo Goriev said. "We are here to not only make this process easier for consumers, but we also want to put more money back into their pockets."

Card Blanch is a new platform with the goal to make benefiting from a variety of rewards cards and credit cards easier and more effective. Through the Card Blanch app, users can upload all of their credit cards, debit cards, crypto assets, and link their rewards programs. Users will pay using their own Card Blanch card which will then choose the payment method that is most advantageous to the customer. Card Blanch even has the ability to split-pay each transaction for users to gain the maximum amount of points for each loyalty program or credit card.





All-in-one-card



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9189/142823_bcc846b6d41968fe_001full.jpg

Card Blanch, founded by Goriev, has raised funds through crowdfunding and angel investments of nearly one million dollars. The FinTech company's employees have more than 40 years of cumulative product development that's won a Red Dot Award for outstanding quality and design. Goriev himself has extensive experience working with banks and has won numerous awards for his work in the banking field.

The new platform will be released later this year. For more information on Card Blanch, or to sign up for the priority list, visit cardblanch.com.

About Card Blanch

Founded in 2021, Card Blanch is dedicated to simplifying the credit card and loyalty card systems for customers. Their flagship product aims to unite customers' bank cards, credit cards and cryptocurrencies all under one sleek design. Their team consists of 40 years of cumulative fintech product development experience. Visit cardblanch.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Leo Goriev

leo@cardblanch.com

Cardblanch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142823