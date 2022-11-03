Morrisville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Cozyla, the new digital photo frame with Alexa built-in, launched on Kickstarter a month ago, is now available on Amazon and the Official Website.

The digital picture frame, which is the size of a standard coffee table book and includes a built-in Alexa voice assistant, is being marketed as a way for families to stay connected regardless of location.

"Our photo frame comes with free cloud storage, and we use end-to-end encryption, so your photos are always safe and secure," said Emily Chen, a spokesperson for Cozyla.

"Cozyla is more than just a digital photo frame. It's a bridge that connects people and brings families together. We can't wait for everyone to experience the convenience and peace of mind that Cozyla provides."





Digital photo frame Cozyla is now available on Amazon.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/142939_cozyla-photo.jpg

The Cozyla App allows users to share photos and videos in real-time via email, app, Google Photo, or Instagram. Users can also set text and voice reminders that will appear on the album's display.

The new release's price is $179.99 on Amazon, but early bird backers can get a $45 discount by using the code 25JSX9P4 at checkout. The promotion is available until November 13th, 2022.

The Cozyla Album has a few other key features, including:

-The ability to ask Alexa for the weather, play the news, set the alarm, and set a timer during your daily life with Alexa

-Send text and voice Memo reminders via Cozyla App

-Easy sharing via Google photo/email/Instagram

-Lenovo team support for after-sale service

For more information, please visit www.cozyla.com.

Press Contact

Emily Chen

Cozyla Spokesperson

emily.chen@cozyla.com

