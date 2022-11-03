Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - The Beacon Design Collective Inc, a Vancouver-based design firm has announced the company's decision to focus exclusively on clients belonging to the sustainability and social justice sectors. Dani Vachon, the company's founder set out with the goal of driving positive social and environmental change through a wide range of design and communication services. The firm's latest announcement further reinforces this position.

Beacon will focus primarily on clients dealing with emerging sustainability technologies, government initiatives supporting sustainability, and organizations supporting social justice.

Notable examples of its work on the sustainability front include government initiatives.

In terms of social justice, the firm is now exclusively providing services to NGOs that focus on ending inequality and poverty. They include clients that support shelters for abused women, organizations supporting the rehabilitation of juvenile delinquents and those supporting the rights of minorities.

According to Dani Vachon, "Social justice is inextricably linked to sustainability as people cannot make environmentally informed choices if they are hampered by inequality or poverty. Hence, organizations which support fair treatment for all have benefited from the services of Beacon."

Beacon has recently been in the news for announcing the launch of its integrated five point strategy to boost decarbonization. The decision to work only with companies that support sustainability and social justice takes this a step further.

Commenting on the firm's decision, Dani Vachon, the founder of Beacon said, "Supporting clients that focus on emerging sustainability technologies and social justice is all part of our larger goal of helping make the world a better place. It is not necessary to be a researcher or a policymaker in order to make changes that benefit the environment. Our goal is to, through our services, give a helping hand to organizations that are developing and promoting emerging sustainable technologies and initiatives, as well as clients supporting fair treatment of all."

About Beacon

The Beacon Design Collective Inc. specializes in a wide range of communications services including branding, graphic design and motion graphics for clients in the social justice and sustainability sectors. The firm has developed branding and visual solutions for renowned clients.

