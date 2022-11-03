Carrier will soon begin field tests for a prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. It is designed to be grid-interactive, while providing high-efficiency heating performance in harsh climates. The US-based heating tech specialist expects to commercialize the solution by 2024.US-based heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the "Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge" developed by the US Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency ...

