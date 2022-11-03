Diversey Holdings, Ltd.: Diversey Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Reported sales +3.6% compared to prior year; +17.3% in constant currency Institutional (2%) reported sales and +12% in constant currency Food and Beverage +18% reported sales and +33% in constant currency





Net Loss of $36.5 million for the third quarter



Adjusted EBITDA was $88.0 million, representing Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin declined (320) basis points compared to prior year; improved by 40 basis points sequentially from the second quarter 2022 and 370 basis points from the first quarter 2022





Updating 2022 full year revenue outlook to mid-single digit percent growth; Adjusted EBITDA outlook to at least $330 million to reflect current exchange rate environment and incremental input costs



FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. ("Diversey") (NASDAQ: DSEY) announces third quarter results.

"We delivered strong top line growth in the quarter of 17% in constant currency, driven by high customer retention, new business wins and accelerating pricing," said Phil Wieland, Diversey's Chief Executive Officer. "We executed well. However, we are operating in an unprecedented environment with underlying results impacted by continued rising inflation and the effect of currency exchange rates associated with a strengthening US dollar. We are pricing for inflation and once the current challenges recede we expect to see revenue and margins improve and accelerate."

Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30 (millions) 2022 2021 % Change Net sales 689.0 $ 664.9 3.6 % Loss before taxes (35.4 ) (22.9 ) (54.6)% Net loss (36.5 ) (42.1 ) 13.3 % Adjusted net income(1) 27.6 28.8 (4.2)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 88.0 106.6 (17.4)% % Margin(1) 12.8 % 16.0 % (320) bps

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information and Segment Adjusted EBITDA" section herein for explanations of these financial measures.

Third Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Net sales increased 3.6% versus prior year or 17.3% when adjusting for currency, showing positive momentum in volume growth and pricing. Each segment continues to win new customers while passing through pricing to combat high cost inflation.

Loss before taxes of $35.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 included Special Items (as defined below) impact of $54.8 million and compared to loss before taxes of $22.9 million in third quarter 2021 including Special Items impact of $57.0 million. Adjusted net income in the third quarter 2022 was $27.6 million compared to $28.8 million in the same quarter 2021 and Adjusted EPS of $0.09 in second quarter 2022 compared to $0.10 in the same quarter 2021.

In an inflationary environment with increased foreign exchange headwinds, Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2022 was $88.0 million, representing a decline of 17.4% versus the period in 2021 as reported or a decline of 2.5% when adjusting for currency. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 320 basis points compared to the same period 2021. In the third quarter, pricing accounted for more than 12% revenue growth and the level of pricing is expected to increase further throughout the year. However, accelerating pricing and increased volume were more than offset by higher costs and foreign exchange pressures in the period.

Segment Review

Institutional

Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30 (millions) 2022 2021 % Change Net sales $ 479.4 $ 487.2 (1.6)% Adjusted EBITDA 68.8 84.3 (18.4)% % Margin 14.4 % 17.3 % (290) bps

Net sales of $479.4 million in the Institutional segment were 1.6% below Q3 2021 or 11.6% above when adjusting for currency. Growth in the quarter reflects a combination of new client wins, innovation, pricing, and continued expansion with our existing customers as we progress towards a return to pre-pandemic levels. Adjusted EBITDA of $68.8 million declined 18.4% compared to Q3 2021 or 3.4% when adjusting for currency. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 290 basis points vs Q3 2021 due to cost pressures, but has grown 320 basis points sequentially from Q1 2022 as pricing has gained traction. Acquisitions contributed $12.9 million to sales growth and $1.6 million to Adjusted EBITDA.

Food & Beverage

Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30 (millions) 2022 2021 % Change Net sales $ 209.6 $ 177.7 18.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 26.9 34.3 (21.6)% % Margin 12.8 % 19.3 % (650) bps

Net sales of $209.6 million in the Food & Beverage segment were 18.0% above Q3 2021 or 32.9% above when adjusting for currency. This strong growth was driven by high win rates, pricing and success with the water treatment offering. Adjusted EBITDA of $26.9 million declined 21.6% and margin declined 650 basis points compared to the same 2021 period, impacted by high input cost inflation, particularly in Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Aggressive pricing actions are being taken to address the price-cost gap and Adjusted EBITDA margins have improved by 100 basis points sequentially from Q1 2022. Acquisitions contributed $13.4 million to sales growth and $1.9 million to Adjusted EBITDA.

Outlook

Diversey continues to be encouraged by the resiliency of the core business and the ability to grow while implementing pricing actions reflective of the inflationary environment. The macro background is unpredictable and the volatility in global exchange rates continues to impact the Company's strong execution. Accordingly, Diversey believes it is appropriate to update its full year revenue guide to mid-single digit percent growth over 2021, which would be mid-teen percent growth in constant currency. Diversey is updating its current outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to be at least $330 million to reflect the exchange rate environment and additional input cost headwind.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in millions except per share amounts) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 249.1 $ 207.6 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $22.0 and $23.5 416.4 414.3 Other receivables 68.2 59.3 Inventories 368.7 337.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121.7 69.4 Total current assets 1,224.1 1,088.2 Property and equipment, net 226.6 210.7 Goodwill 441.4 471.5 Intangible assets, net 1,869.7 2,147.3 Other non-current assets 381.2 382.3 Total assets $ 4,143.0 $ 4,300.0 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 6.6 $ 10.7 Current portion of long-term debt 11.5 10.9 Accounts payable 479.2 434.3 Accrued restructuring costs 14.0 16.7 Other current liabilities 393.9 384.5 Total current liabilities 905.2 857.1 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,969.9 1,973.0 Deferred taxes 151.0 164.3 Other non-current liabilities 450.8 520.0 Total liabilities 3,476.9 3,514.4 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 324,315,963 and 324,369,517 shares outstanding in 2022 and 2021 — — Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares outstanding in 2022 and 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 1708.1 1,662.7 Accumulated deficit (829.9 ) (720.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (212.1 ) (157.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 666.1 785.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,143.0 $ 4,300.0





Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 689.0 $ 664.9 $ 2,064.3 $ 1,946.5 Cost of sales 447.3 405.2 1,349.5 1,174.8 Gross profit 241.7 259.7 714.8 771.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 191.3 193.2 614.7 642.5 Transaction and integration costs 12.5 4.4 26.1 24.6 Management fee — — — 19.4 Amortization of intangible assets 21.5 24.2 68.5 72.6 Restructuring and exit costs 39.4 21.6 67.6 29.6 Operating income (loss) (23.0 ) 16.3 (62.1 ) (17.0 ) Interest expense 25.7 25.8 83.0 97.4 Foreign currency gain related to hyperinflationary subsidiaries (2.0 ) (2.9 ) (3.6 ) (2.7 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 15.6 — 15.6 Other (income) expense, net (11.3 ) 0.7 (35.2 ) 4.8 Loss before income tax provision (35.4 ) (22.9 ) (106.3 ) (132.1 ) Income tax provision 1.1 19.2 3.5 7.0 Net loss $ (36.5 ) $ (42.1 ) $ (109.8 ) $ (139.1 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.49 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 320.2 301.6 319.9 283.4





Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (109.8 ) $ (139.1 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 138.2 141.6 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 5.4 21.6 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 15.6 (Gain) loss on derivatives (0.6 ) 2.3 Deferred taxes (17.6 ) (15.6 ) Non-cash foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (8.9 ) 5.2 Share-based compensation 45.4 67.1 Impact of highly inflationary subsidiaries (3.6 ) (2.7 ) Provision for (recovery of) bad debts 2.8 (1.9 ) Provision for slow moving inventory 16.2 4.1 Non-cash pension benefit (10.3 ) (12.0 ) Non-cash restructuring and exit costs — 16.9 Non-cash tax receivable agreement adjustments (16.7 ) 4.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (58.3 ) (96.8 ) Inventories, net (72.4 ) (52.8 ) Accounts payable 95.6 1.9 Income taxes, net (11.0 ) (5.8 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 40.0 (64.6 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 34.4 (110.9 ) Investing activities: Business acquired in purchase transactions, net of cash acquired (41.4 ) (9.4 ) Acquisition of intellectual property — (3.0 ) Dosing and dispensing equipment (57.7 ) (47.8 ) Capital expenditures (36.2 ) (22.2 ) Collection of deferred factored receivables — 40.1 Cash used in investing activities (135.3 ) (42.3 ) Financing activities: Contingent consideration payments — (0.3 ) Proceeds from (payments on) short-term borrowings (2.8 ) 16.7 Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50.0 109.0 Payments on revolving credit facility (50.0 ) (109.0 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 2,000.0 Payments on long-term borrowings (13.2 ) (2,667.8 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (35.1 ) Payment of bond redemption premium — (7.6 ) Issuance of ordinary shares sold in IPO, net of offering costs — 725.7 Proceeds from termination of derivatives 186.1 — Cash provided by financing activities 170.1 31.6 Exchange rate changes on cash (27.7 ) (4.0 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 41.5 (125.6 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 208.2 201.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 249.7 $ 76.1 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest payments $ 57.8 $ 99.3 Income tax payments $ 33.5 $ 27.0 Conversion of preferred equity certificates to equity $ — $ 620.9 Beneficial interest obtained for factored receivables $ — $ 25.6

The following table reconciles loss before income tax provision to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Loss before income tax provision $ (35.4 ) $ (22.9 ) Interest expense 25.7 25.8 Interest income (1.4 ) (0.8 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets 21.5 24.2 Depreciation expense included in cost of sales 20.6 20.4 Depreciation expense included in selling, general and administrative expenses 2.2 2.9 EBITDA 33.2 49.6 Transaction and integration costs(1) 12.5 4.4 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 39.4 21.6 Foreign currency (gain) loss related to hyperinflationary subsidiaries(3) (2.0 ) (2.9 ) Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 0.3 0.1 Acquisition accounting adjustments(5) — — Bain Capital management fee(6) — — Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(7) (3.3 ) (4.3 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss(8) (3.6 ) (2.4 ) Factoring and securitization fees(9) 1.7 1.4 Share-based compensation(10) 13.9 16.0 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(11) (3.7 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) — 15.6 Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(13) — 4.5 COVID-19 inventory charges(14) — — Other items (0.4 ) 3.0 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 88.0 $ 106.6





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Loss before income tax provision $ (106.3 ) $ (132.1 ) Interest expense 83.0 97.4 Interest income (2.8 ) (2.9 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets 68.5 72.6 Depreciation expense included in cost of sales 62.1 62.0 Depreciation expense included in selling, general and administrative expenses 7.6 6.9 EBITDA 112.1 103.9 Transaction and integration costs(1) 26.1 24.6 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 67.6 29.6 Foreign currency (gain) loss related to hyperinflationary subsidiaries(3) (3.6 ) (2.7 ) Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 0.7 1.4 Acquisition accounting adjustments(5) 1.3 — Bain Capital management fee(6) — 19.4 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(7) (10.3 ) (12.0 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss(8) (8.9 ) 5.2 Factoring and securitization fees(9) 3.9 3.6 Share-based compensation(10) 46.7 99.3 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(11) (16.7 ) 4.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) — 15.6 Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(13) — 4.5 COVID-19 inventory charges(14) 17.4 — Other items 0.4 4.1 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 236.7 $ 300.6

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted Net Income and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted EPS for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(18) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(18) Reported (GAAP) $ (36.5 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (42.1 ) $ (0.14 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets acquired 21.5 0.07 24.2 0.08 Transaction and integration costs(1) 12.5 0.04 4.4 0.01 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 39.4 0.12 21.6 0.07 Foreign currency (gain) loss related to hyperinflationary subsidiaries(3) (2.0 ) (0.01 ) (2.9 ) (0.01 ) Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 0.3 — 0.1 — Acquisition accounting adjustments(5) — — — — Bain Capital management fee(6) — — — — Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(7) (3.3 ) (0.01 ) (4.3 ) (0.01 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss(8) (3.6 ) (0.01 ) (2.4 ) (0.01 ) Share-based compensation(10) 13.9 0.04 16.0 0.05 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(11) (3.7 ) (0.01 ) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) — — 15.6 0.05 Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(13) — — 4.5 0.01 COVID-19 inventory charges(14) — — — — Accelerated expense of deferred financing and original issue discount costs(15) — — — — Other items (0.4 ) — 3.0 0.01 Tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments(16) (23.3 ) (0.07 ) (18.2 ) (0.04 ) Discrete tax adjustments(17) 12.8 0.04 9.3 0.03 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 27.6 $ 0.09 $ 28.8 $ 0.10





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(18) Net Income

(Loss) Basic and

diluted EPS(18) Reported (GAAP) $ (109.8 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (139.1 ) $ (0.49 ) Amortization expense of intangible assets acquired 68.5 0.21 72.6 0.26 Transaction and integration costs(1) 26.1 0.08 24.6 0.09 Restructuring and exit costs(2) 67.6 0.21 29.6 0.10 Foreign currency (gain) loss related to hyperinflationary subsidiaries(3) (3.6 ) (0.01 ) (2.7 ) (0.01 ) Adjustment for tax indemnification asset(4) 0.7 — 1.4 — Acquisition accounting adjustments(5) 1.3 — — — Bain Capital management fee(6) — — 19.4 0.07 Non-cash pension and other post-employment benefit plan(7) (10.3 ) (0.03 ) (12.0 ) (0.04 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss(8) (8.9 ) (0.03 ) 5.2 0.02 Share-based compensation(10) 46.7 0.15 99.3 0.35 Tax receivable agreement adjustments(11) (16.7 ) (0.05 ) 4.1 0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) — — 15.6 0.06 Realized foreign currency exchange loss on debt refinancing(13) — — 4.5 0.02 COVID-19 inventory charges(14) 17.4 0.05 — — Accelerated expense of deferred financing and original issue discount costs(15) — — 14.0 0.05 Other items 0.4 — 4.1 0.01 Tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments(16) (49.0 ) (0.14 ) (42.6 ) (0.16 ) Discrete tax adjustments(17) 29.7 0.09 2.6 0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 60.1 $ 0.19 $ 100.6 $ 0.35

(1) These costs consist primarily of professional and consulting services which are non-operational in nature, costs related to strategic initiatives, acquisition-related costs, and costs incurred in preparing to become a publicly traded company.

(2) Includes costs related to restructuring programs and business exit activities. Refer to Note 16 — Restructuring and Exit Activities in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.

(3) Argentina and Turkey were deemed to have highly inflationary economies and the functional currencies for our Argentina and Turkey operations were changed from the Argentine peso and Turkish lira to the United States dollar and remeasurement charges/credits are recorded in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations rather than as a component of Cumulative Translation Adjustment on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

(4) In connection with the Diversey Acquisition, the purchase agreement governing the transaction includes indemnification provisions with respect to tax liabilities. The offset to this adjustment is included in income tax provision.

(5) In connection with various acquisitions we recorded fair value increases to our inventory. These amounts represent the amortization of this increase.

(6) Represents fees paid to Bain Capital pursuant a management agreement whereby we have received general business consulting services; financial, managerial and operational advice; advisory and consulting services with respect to selection of advisors; advice in different fields; and financial and strategic planning and analysis. The management agreement was terminated in March 2021 pursuant to its terms upon the consummation of the IPO, and we recorded a termination fee of $17.5 million during the first quarter of 2021.

(7) Represents the net impact of the expected return on plan assets, interest cost, and settlement cost components of net periodic defined benefit income related to our defined benefit pension plans.

(8) Represents the unrealized foreign currency exchange impact on our operations, primarily attributed to the valuation of the U.S. Dollar-denominated debt held by our European entity.

(9) Represents the fees to complete the sale of the receivables without recourse under our accounts receivable factoring and securitization agreements. Refer to Note 5 — Financial Statement Details in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.

(10) Represents compensation expense associated with our share-based equity and liability awards. See Note 15 — Share-Based Compensation in the Notes to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information.

(11) Represents the adjustment to our tax receivable agreement liability due to changes in valuation allowances that impact the realizability of the attributes of the tax receivable agreement.

(12) Represents the costs incurred in connection with the redemption of the 2017 Senior Notes on September 29, 2021.

(13) During 2021, the Company incurred a realized foreign currency exchange loss related to the refinancing of the Senior Secured Credit Facilities.

(14) Represents a charge in the second quarter of 2022 for excess inventory and estimated disposal costs related to COVID-19.

(15) Represents accelerated non-cash expense of deferred financing costs and original issue discount costs as certain debt facilities were fully repaid or paid down significantly in March 2021 using proceeds from the IPO.

(16) The tax rate used to calculate the tax impact of the pre-tax adjustments is based on the jurisdiction in which the charge was recorded.

(17) Represents adjustments related to discrete tax items including uncertain tax provisions, impacts from rate changes in certain jurisdictions and changes in our valuation allowance.

(18) For purposes of calculating earnings (loss) per share the Company has retrospectively presented earnings (loss) per share as if the Reorganization Transactions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Such retrospective presentation reflects an increase of approximately 47.4 million shares due to the exchange of shares in Constellation for shares in the Company.

