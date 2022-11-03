Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 16:04
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS THE INAUGURAL LIST OF RESTAURANTS RANKED BETWEEN 51ST AND 100TH FOR 2022

The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, is revealed ahead of the annual awards ceremony for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is celebrating a greater number of hospitality establishments than ever before with the announcement of the inaugural list of restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th - a staple of The World's 50 Best Restaurants that makes its debut in the region this year. The 51-100 list, presented in association with American Express, aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse culinary cultures of the region in the lead up to the unveiling of the prestigious list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on 15 November in Mérida, Yucatán.