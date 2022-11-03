Suwanee, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Canoja Technologies, a cannabis license solution company with expertise in the areas of information technology, financial analysis, data aggregation, and cloud enablement, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Veed, Inc. to power Veed Network's member license verification and monitoring throughout membership lifetime.

Canoja Technologies and Veed went under beta agreement in May but announced the live partnership on November 3, 2022.

"The partnership with Canoja Technologies is a natural fit, as both of our companies are committed to elevating the cannabis industry by providing consumers with the verification that the brands on our platforms hold active licenses." - Barry Perkins, CEO of Veed, Inc.

Veed Network creates new opportunities for verified licensed cannabis businesses, marketers, ecommerce leaders and social media teams to reach and engage their customers, promote, and sell their products on Veed Network and drive incremental revenue. Veed Network, the first community launched by Veed, Inc., is the first-of-a-kind social commerce platform geared towards cannabis whose aim is to create a safe and trusted community.

"Our partnership with Veed has been seamless. Veed requires absolute compliance of all their platform members to ensure that they are licensed and compliant operators within their local cannabis markets. It's their level of due diligence that makes Veed an ideal integration partner." - Rich Campbell, CEO of Canoja Technologies

Canoja Technologies' flagship solution, CanojaVerify, powers Veed Network's compliance processes, verifying its members have active operating licenses during onboarding. With CanojaVerify's data being updated directly from state and municipal license authorities on an ongoing basis, Veed Network continues to verify members license status daily using CanojaVerify's License API. Optimized for speed and accuracy, Veed benefits from CanojaVerify's proprietary license acquisition, ETL, and normalization process. This allows Veed Network to query and validate member license accurately in real-time.

With the ever-present illicit cannabis market, there is significant risk in the cultivation and purchasing of cannabis from unlicensed operators, not only for consumers but for all associated operators as well. Without consistent and accurate validation of licensed operators at the state and local level, partnering businesses leave themselves exposed to potential fines and other legal ramifications.

About Veed, Inc.

Veed, Inc. leverages technology to create a social commerce platform that connects consumers and businesses. The innovative integration of a social platform and a marketplace allows consumers to have a social shopping experience, connecting and engaging with brands and giving them the ability to purchase their favorite products directly on the platform. Veed's platform is designed to create communities in various industry verticals.

About Canoja Technologies

Canoja Technologies, has developed solutions for license verification, processing, and data analysis with the largest and most up-to-date cannabis license data lake in the US. Canoja Technologies' flagship solution, CanojaVerify, is an automated, cloud-based solution for license verification of cannabis operators. CanojaVerify's API gateway optimizes the validation process for speed and accuracy, allowing for real-time verification. Canoja Technologies' government solution, CanojaFlow, is a customizable license adjudication workflow solution that optimizes the cannabis license intake process through robust back-office functionality such as license renewal processing, applicant scoring, and ranking. By creating standardized and automated solutions for both sides of the cannabis space, Canoja Technologies is poised to become a critical part of the compliance infrastructure in one of the world's fastest growing markets.

