Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2022) - Savva Kerdemelidis, Consultant Legal Counsel / Patent & Trade Mark Attorney and Founder/CEO of Crowd Funded Cures is speaking at Wonderland, the largest psychedelic medicine business event held to date, on the topic of "Incentives, Investment, and Innovation-Optimizing for Success" at 4:15pm EST November 4 2022.

At Wonderland, Savva will be accompanied on a panel hosted by Shayla Love, freelance journalist and ex-Senior Staff Writer, VICE, with Graham Pechenik, Founder & Registered Patent Attorney, Calyx Law, Both& Discovery, Celeste Alvarez, Patent Agent, Calyx Law, Raad Seraj, Founder, Mission Club, and Jeff Zuber, Co-Founder and Partner, Zuber Lawler. The panel will be discussing problems with reliance on patents to fund development of psychedelic medicine and whether viable alternatives exist.

Leaders, scientists, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, therapists, patients and government officials who are interested in psychedelic medicine will be attending Microdose Wonderland!

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Savva Kerdemelidis says, "Prize-like incentives such as Pay-For-Success contracts or Advance Market Commitments backed by health insurers can be a viable alternative to reliance on patent monopolies for funding psychedelic research, more consistent with open source values and traditional medicine."

About Savva Kerdemelidis

Savva is a legal consultant with 20+ years' experience advising in relation to IP, commercial law and crypto.

He graduated with a LLM (1:1, Hons) and BSc (2:1, Hons) from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. He is admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand and lawyer in the Supreme Court of Queensland, Australia. He also is a New Zealand and Australian Patent and Trade Mark Attorney.

Savva conducted his LLM thesis in 2014 on alternatives to the patent system for developing medicines. He founded Crowd Funded Cures as a charity in 2013 to implement the idea of using prize-like contracts as an incentive to find new uses for off-patent drugs and other unmonopolisable therapies.

About Crowd Funded Cures

Crowd Funded Cures (CFC) is a social enterprise and Web3 project whose mission is to use crowdfunded Medical Impact NFTs, IP-NFTs and prize-like Pay-For-Success (PFS) contracts to incentivize development of low-cost therapies that lack adequate incentives under the patent system.

CFC is partnered with leading Web3 projects in the Decentralised Science (DeSci) space, including VitaDAO, Molecule, PsyDAO and LabDAO. CFC is crowdfunding a medical prize for open source medicine including off-patent psychedelics to treat depression through the issue of Open Psychedelic Medicine NFTs. It is also working with VitaDAO's Longevity Prize on a pilot impact market using hypercerts (Web3 impact certificates) for repurposing generic drugs to improve healthy longevity.

CFC is also establishing a Public Good Pharma company with a scalable business model for open source medicine by leveraging cost savings for health insurers and other payors using interventional pharmacoeconomic RCTs that compare a low cost intervention for equivalence or superiority to an expensive patented intervention (e.g., repurposing off-patent drugs such as ketamine to treat depression at $2 a dose, which may be more effective than esketamine at $850 a dose).

About Wonderland

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues. Wonderland: Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can't wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.

About Microdose

Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space.

They have organised and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.

