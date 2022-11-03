Anzeige
03.11.2022 | 16:40
Dechert LLP: Dechert's Committed Capital: The Retailization of Private Equity in Europe - A Growing Phenomenon

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally private market opportunities have only been available to accredited investors, but the industry is reshaping, driven by retail investors seeking alternative sources of returns and a greater emphasis on investment diversification.

Dechert logo

Dechert partner Sabina Comis leads a discussion with Rothschild's Jessica Sellam and KKR's Mark Tucker on the latest developments and considerations relating to the "retail revolution" of private equity in Europe.

Highlights include what are the key drivers, growth opportunities and operational implications behind this trend.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/decherts-committed-capital-the-retailization-of-private-equity-in-europe--a-growing-phenomenon-301667927.html

