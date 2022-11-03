SPAN Enterprises: Streamlined Form 990 Filing Solution for Tax Professionals from ExpressTaxExempt

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / - The Form 990 deadline is coming up on November 15, 2022, for tax-exempt organizations, which means it's time for tax professionals to begin filing their client's returns.

By filing their clients' 990 series returns and their Schedules with ExpressTaxExempt, tax professionals can take advantage of time-saving features and other great benefits.

Manage Multiple Returns in one Application

Tax professionals often file multiple returns for multiple different clients and businesses. With ExpressTaxExempt, tax professionals can manage multiple organizations under one account. This allows for convenient access to every return with one log-in. It can also reduce the risk of misplaced or lost information. The cloud-based software ensures that all information stored in the account is secure.

Multi-User Access

ExpressTaxExempt allows multiple users to access one account. This is useful for tax professionals who work on a team. The entire team may work on filing for different clients to ensure the return is completed on time.

Reviewers and Approvers

Additionally, tax professionals may utilize the reviewers and approvers feature, which allows your clients to review and approve the returns once they are completed. This allows for a thorough check for mistakes or errors before transmission to the IRS and complete customer satisfaction.

Time Saving Features

ExpressTaxExempt also allows users to copy information from previous returns, saving time entering repeated information. The bulk upload feature also allows users to upload gifts and contributions in an excel format, saving even more time and simplifying the process.

Pricing

Tax professionals are offered discounts on ExpressTaxExempt's services. They can choose to pay per form or take advantage of package pricing. Professionals may also purchase pre-paid credits to use in the future and avoid paying each time they need to file in bulk.

Support

Tax professionals may still need assistance with filing. ExpressTaxExempt's customer support team is available by phone, email, or chat to answer any questions or offer solutions to issues. ExpressTaxExempt also includes step-by-step guidance while filing for added support, as well as numerous guides, instructional videos, and informative blogs.

CEO and co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram, states, " ExpressTaxExempt makes filing for multiple clients much more convenient with our helpful features, advanced support, and competitive pricing, making it the perfect solution for tax professionals."

ExpressTaxExempt is an IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS Form 990 Series. ExpressTaxExempt offers a solution for tax professionals as well as nonprofits, foundations, and other tax-exempt organizations.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, ExpressTruckTax, and more. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Olivia Massengale, Content Writer, at olivia@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

