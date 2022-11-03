Equinor is set to fully acquire developer BeGreen, which has a project pipeline of more than 6 GW in Denmark, Sweden and Poland.Norwegian oil giant Equinor has revealed that it has fully acquired Danish solar developer BeGreen for an undisclosed sum. BeGreen has a project pipeline of more than 6 GW, with an average project size of 300 MW. Since its establishment, it has developed and sold more than 700 MW of solar capacity. "BeGreen has a proven track record as a solar developer and a strong project pipeline in attractive power markets," said Pål Eitrheim, executive vice president of Renewables ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...